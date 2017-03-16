Nonprofit organization upcoming parallel event at the UN 61st CSW

Access to Basic (medical) Care set to host a parallel event at the UN CSW61 on Cervical and Breast Cancer in New York.

-- The wife of the governor of Nigeria's Oyo state, Her Excellency Mrs Florence Ajimobi, Founder of ABC Foundation is set to host a parallel event on breast and cervical cancer at the 61st session of the United Nations Committee on the Status of Women (CSW) scheduled for 13th to 24th March, 2017 in New York.The UN's Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is "the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women around the world." The 2017 CSW session has as its priority theme: "Women's Economic Empowerment in the Changing World of Work" while its emerging focus area is: "The Empowerment of Indigenous Women".And the review theme for the 61st session of the Committee on the Status of Women (CSW) is "Challenges and Achievements in the Implementation of the Millennium Development Goals for Women and Girls (Agreed Conclusions of the Fifty-Eighth Session)".Access to Basic (medical) Care Foundation whose parallel event at the 2017 CSW is themed: "Empowering the Indigenous African Woman to Confront Breast and Cervical Cancers," is scheduled to take place on March 21, 2017 at the Church Centre for the United Nations.ABC Foundation was founded in 2013 by H.E Mrs Florence Ajimobi with the vision to ensure every individual has access to primary care as well as provide cancer prevention services, the foundation has since inception remained at the forefront of advocacy for improved cancer control in Nigeria and Africa in general."We need to ensure that affordable access to cancer care and treatment in Africa does not hinge on one's socio-economic status. And just like AIDS, a cancer diagnosis should not be tantamount to a death sentence". Mrs Christina Ude, the event organizer said.Access to Basic (medical) Care parallel event is designed to highlight the cancer burden in Africa and proffer ways by which influential African women can be actively involved in the empowerment of indigenous African women to combat the two killer diseases.For more info, CONTACT: Christina UdeEmail: Christina@readinghamlets.orgwww.abcprogramme.org