Caribbean Park To Host Open House Event On Friday, March 24

Naples, FL 55+ Community Offers Residents Year-round Paradise
 
NAPLES, Fla. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Caribbean Park, an active 55+ retirement community located in Naples, FL, announced today that it will host an Open House event on Friday, March 24 from 10am to 2pm.

During the event, attendees will tour various available new and pre-owned homes while also experiencing the countless on-site amenities that make Caribbean Park so special including a community pool, shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, a community clubhouse, and more.

Purchasers of new homes will receive $99 first year's lot rent while those who lease a home for at least one year will receive $99 first month's rent.

Commenting on the open house, Zeman Homes Chairman Ed Zeman stated, "We are delighted to offer potential residents an opportunity to tour our beautiful, yet reasonably priced, homes.  While here they can also get a first hand look at all of the amenities and activities that make life at Caribbean Park so rewarding while also enjoying one of Florida's most vibrant cities."

About Caribbean Park

Located within minutes of Naples' white sandy beaches, numerous golf courses, upscale shopping, galleries, and restaurants, Caribbean Park offers residents the very best of southwestern Florida living.  That, coupled with such on-site amenities as an expansive clubhouse, a community swimming pool, shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, and countless planned activities, position Caribbean Park as one of the area's most desirable 55+ manufactured home community.  Caribbean Park is owned and operated by Zeman Homes, one of the largest and most respected manufactured home operators in the country.  For more information please visit http://www.zemanhomes.com/community/caribbeanpark.

