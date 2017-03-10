News By Tag
TurtleWise has been selected for Denver's inaugural JumpStart Academy
The City of Denver launched a new training academy for high potential startup businesses, JumpStart Academy. With Denver's Office of Economic Development (OED), they get the full support of the city to take their businesses to the next level.
Officially launched March 8th, JumpStart Academy is Denver's Office of Economic Development (OED) latest initiative supporting Denver's vibrant startup community. Kevin Walker, co-founder of TurtleWise, was one of the six startup CEOs selected to participate in the inaugural JumpStart Academy. Designed to support emerging business leaders, the program provides a unique peer group cohort approach to help proven but fledgling firms catapult to their next growth stage.
TurtleWise aims to help those in society who regularly miss out on mentoring opportunities (both giving and receiving) due to limited time, limited network or limited resources. TurtleWise can benefit anyone, young or old, rich or poor, it is an all inclusive community. The goal is to connect members willing to help each other through life's many meaningful challenges.
Launched one year ago at SXSW in Austin, TX, TurtleWise received instant support! TurtleWise hopes to be chosen to participate in Denver Startup Week to be held this September.
Here are some year one TurtleWise accomplishments:
• Achieved over 1,500 user sign-ups and profile creations.
• Partnered with several recipient non-profit organizations including Hill Country Mill Center, South Carolina Aquarium, Coro New York, and Comprehensive Development, Inc.
• Supported over 600 meaningful exchanges within the TurtleWise community. (Anytime advice is sought and given, it is considered an exchange.)
• Selected to Partner with Encore.org's Generation to Generation community.
• Committed to charitable giving through the Pledge 1% organization.
• Created enterprise cohorts within the TurtleWise community representing higher education, mentoring groups, affinity groups, athletic programs and start-up/incubator groups.
From Kevin Walker, "We look forward to becoming a major contributor to the economic expansion of Denver and the state of Colorado as a whole as we change the world, one great decision at a time!"
The program builds on several other efforts including the Commons on Champa, the Denver Capital Matrix, the Denver Venture Capital Report, small business financing, employee recruitment, as well as one-on-one advisory sessions and workshops.
Read more about the JumpStart Academy here:
https://www.denvergov.org/
Learn more about TurtleWise by visiting TurtleWise.net
TurtleWise is an Experience Social Network and app that connects users as they seek answers to life's many questions. Currently available for download on apple iOs, and online - app.turtlewise.net.
Media contact email: hi@turtlewise.net
Media kit: https://www.dropbox.com/
