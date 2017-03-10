 
Industry News





Tall Tails® is Debuting Multiple New Pet Products at Global Pet Expo 2017!

Visit the Tall Tails booth 1343 to discover the high quality, luxury and durability our products provide dogs and their families!
 
 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Tall Tails® will be debuting new products and product lines in multiple categories at the upcoming Global Pet Expo in Orlando, F.L., this March 22 – 24, 2017.  Tall Tails is a leader in manufacturing high quality textiles and accessories for dogs and their families.  Tall Tails offers products that pet parents will love to own for comfortable living, beautiful design, and interaction with their pets.  Tall Tails helps provide soothing solutions to give everyone in the family a break after a long day on the mountain peaks or walking the city streets.

New! Canvas Toys with Squeakers!

New! Plush Toys with Squeakers

New! Sport Balls

New! Stainless Steel Bowlsl

New! Designer Bowls

New! Braided Leashes

New! Braided Collars

New! Braided Harnesses

Tall Tails, debuted in 2012, is produced by Triboro Quilt Mfg. Corp., a family company with more than 80 years experience producing superior apparel, bed, and bath products for safe and comfortable living.

"We are really looking forward to debuting our new lines of pet products in several different categories at Global Pet Expo.  Tall Tails was created to inspire a lifetime of activity and interaction with our pets, and these new products do just that.  We invite you to our booth at Global Pet Expo to see, touch, feel and experience our brand," said Joel Kaplan, President of Tall Tails. "All of our products are designed for durability, versatility and easy maintenance, so dog owners can focus on the next adventure with their companions."

For more information on Tall Tails see the web site at: www.TallTailsDog.com or call (937) 260-2630 or write www.TallTails @Triboro.com (http://www.TallTails%20@triboro.com/)

About Tall Tails:
Tall Tails® authentic dog textiles are produced by Triboro Quilt Mfg. Corp., a family company with over 80 years producing quality bedding for infants and toddlers. Tall Tails launched into the pet industry in 2012 due to customer demand for pet bedding with as much quality as their human babies bedding and can already be found in nearly 500 fine retail outlets nationwide. Tall Tails provides dogs a break from the elements; outfitting dogs and their family members with durable towels, warm blankets and supportive beds to help them stay energized for what lies ahead.  Tall Tails offers dog owner's luxury bedding that fits perfectly into their décor and lifestyle for their homes and comfort their pets in style.  It is Tall Tails mission to inspire a lifetime of activity by enhancing your dog's recovery and rest. Tall Tails products are made with superior materials for long-lasting use and versatile style. Every product is machine washable and dryable, to help maintain a clean and healthy environment. Whether exploring the mountain highest peak or city streets, Tall Tails® is proud to be part of you and your dog's adventure.

