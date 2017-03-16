News By Tag
ACI: FDA, FTC and PTO to present at ACI's Paragraph IV Disputes
Ms. Toufanian will participate in a Q&A with the FDA on the Final MMA Rule. Mr. Meier will give a keynote speech on Reverse Payment Settlements and Other Antitrust Developments Concerning Brand Name and Generic Interests. Ms. Critharis will give a keynote address on Patent Rights and Generic Entry - An International Perspective.
Stephanie Butler, Division Manager with ACI remarked that "ACI is honored to have representatives from the three leading agencies having jurisdiction over pharmaceutical patents at this event. This is an extraordinary opportunity for our attendees. We are so pleased that the FDA, FTC and PTO are participating."
Lisa Piccolo, Senior Industry Manager, Life Sciences and Health Care with ACI, noted that, "it is an extraordinary opportunity to have these agencies speak at ACI's Paragraph IV Disputes conference in light of the impact of the Final MMA rule, international protocols for generic entry and reverse payment settlements on Paragraph IV litigation."
ACI's Hatch-Waxman Series Advisory Board
Acting Members:
- Mark Bowditch, Vice President - Intellectual Property and Litigation, Coherus BioSciences
- Guy Donatiello, Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property, Endo Pharmaceuticals
- Brian Hirsch, Vice President Global IP and Legal Head, North America, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Lisa A. Jakob, Legal Director, IP Litigation, Merck & Company
- Staci Julie, SVP and Chief IP Counsel, Teva Pharmaceuticals
- James P. Leeds, Assistant General Patent Counsel, Eli Lilly & Company
- Jeffrey N. Myers, Ph.D., Vice President & Assistant General Counsel, Pfizer Inc
- Mark Rachlin, Senior Patent Counsel-Litigation, GlaxoSmithKline
- Carmen M. Shepard, Senior Vice President, Global Policy and Regulatory Counsel, Mylan
- Pearl T. L. Siew, Senior Vice President and Head Intellectual Property, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Meg Snowden, VP, Intellectual Property, Impax Laboratories
- Peter Waibel, Head, US Patent Litigation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Timothy X. Witkowski, M.S., J.D., Executive Director & Executive Counsel, Intellectual Property, Boehringer Ingelheim
Emeritus Members
- Stephen R. Auten, Partner, Chair of Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Litigation, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (Former Vice President, IP, Sandoz, Inc.)
- Debra Condino, Patent Attorney (Former Senior Vice President, Chief Intellectual Property Counsel Allergan, Inc.)
- George W. Johnston, Counsel, Gibbons P.C. (Former Vice President & Chief Patent Counsel, Hoffmann-La Roche)
- David H. Silverstein, M.S., J.D., Partner, Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP (Former Senior Legal Director, Intellectual Property, Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.)
Shashank Upadhye, Partner, Amin Talati & Upadhye (Former Vice President – Global Intellectual Property, Apotex, Inc.)
American Conference Institute
A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.
Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.
Headquartered in New York and led by Eileen Baird, Senior Vice President, and Lisa Riley, Managing Director, American Conference Institute has grown to produce more than 220 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the country.
