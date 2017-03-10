 
Brelby's Hit, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Continues This Weekend

 
 
Shelby and Brian Maticic
Shelby and Brian Maticic
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Brelby Theatre Company's newest hit, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will play Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 and Sunday at 2pm.

Audiences have been raving about the show by Historic Downtown Glendale's resident theatre company, directed by Shelby Maticic, Brelby's co-founder and artistic director.

"It felt as if the show was written specifically for this cast and this theatre. Putnam and Brelby are a perfect match!" - Paul Pederson

"The cast exceeded my expectations for this show! Everyone had their own take and quirks they gave to the characters which made it all the more enjoyable! Excellent job!" - Kayla Cook

"Every single person in this cast has created a fully realized human that is endearing and engaging. Such a fun production!" - Nicholas John

"Quite honestly, one of the best shows I've ever seen!" - Cliff Williams

"I love this show! It's been awhile since I've seen it and I must say it was everything I expected it to be and more. It was wonderful!" - Bertha Cortes

"A quirky, at times sad and touching, but ultimately entertaining romp of a show." - Kristen Duff

Maticic credits both the script and the cast for the show's popularity. "This show is fun," she said. "It's fast paced. It's hilarious. It's heartfelt. Most people will see at least a little bit of themselves in one of the spellers onstage. It'll take you back to what it was like to be that young, and fighting for something that seemed like the most important thing in the world. There are so many themes that we can connect to and be swept up in: coming of age stories, dealing with family pressures, discovering your inner strength, building new friendships, and what it means to selflessly support another."

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee continues March 17-18, 24-25, 31, April 1 at 7:30PM and March 19, 26 at 2PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

