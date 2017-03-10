Country(s)
The Atlas Group LC Website Gets A Much Needed Facelift
LAS VEGAS & HENDERSON, Nev. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- After 10 years with the same website, the Atlas Group LC opted for a total makeover. The site had become outdated and burdensome. Website navigation has improved greatly. Streamlining the site has made it easier for their clients to quickly and easily find the information they are looking for. With the advent of Social Media and blogging it only makes sense to make more diverse information more easily available. The speed at which information physically flows makes it possible to provide a more engaging format of material. By increasing their digital footprint, the Atlas Group LC is able to provide faster service to all of its customers which means that potential tenants can find themselves a good property fit that meets their needs and owners get their properties rented faster which increases their cash flow and bottom line.
Our continual growth can be attributed to accessible experienced management, bilingual personnel, and very reasonable fees. Our offices are not hampered by layers of authority or divisions of labor. At the Atlas Group we train our people to be able to do just about everything. It is very frustrating for an owner or a tenant to deal with several different people to get a couple of easy questions answered. Some firms have one person handle maintenance, another person shows property, someone else inspects property, and another person handles all the finances. This is frustrating and confusing for everyone. At the Atlas Group an owner or a tenant only has to talk to one efficient property manager to get all their questions answered. In addition our owners are not locked into a long term contract. Being required to stay with a management company, or for us to keep an owner, when the chemistry is not positive, is not good for anyone. We want owners to stay with us because of what we do for them, not because they have to.
To learn more about the Atlas Group LC and their property management services offered in the greater Las Vegas area, please call tem at (725) 244-4777 or visit them online at www.property-
