The Relevancy Group Expands with the Addition of Tenured Analysts
BOSTON - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Relevancy Group, a leading market research and advisory firm, today announced the addition of Ross Rubin and Joe Laszlo to its expanding business. Mr. Rubin and Mr. Laszlo bring a combined near 40 years of research and analyst experience to The Relevancy Group.
"I had the pleasure of collaborating with Ross and Joe when we worked together at Jupiter Research and am thrilled that we will be shaping the market with our research once again," said David Daniels, CEO and Founder of The Relevancy Group (TRG).
Ross Rubin will serve as Director of Research Development. Ross will affect our research instruments as well as author syndicated and custom research. Ross has been a technology industry analyst for over 20 years. In 2012, he founded Reticle Research, focusing on research product development and innovation. Prior to this, he was Executive Director and Principal Analyst at The NPD Group, and Vice President and Chief Research Fellow at Jupiter Research (acquired by Forrester Research in 2008).
"As client technologies grow to play a larger role in digital marketing, I'm delighted to be working with David and The Relevancy Group to develop actionable research that defines thought leadership,"
Joe Laszlo will serve as Research Director and Principal Analyst, primarily covering the mashup of Adtech and Martech, which TRG refers to as Madtech. Joe brings almost two decades of experience researching and advising companies on the evolution of digital media and marketing. Prior to TRG, Joe spent almost nine years at the Interactive Advertising Bureau, where he most recently managed all of IAB's committee-and-
"As innovation continues to transform advertising and marketing, I'm excited to help TRG's clients navigate this fast-changing technology landscape, finding the best ways to reach customers and prospects, wherever and whenever they happen to be," said Joe Laszlo. Learn more about Joe: http://www.relevancygroup.com/
Additionally, Claire Gallagher another Jupiter Research and Forrester alum has joined The Relevancy Group as Business Development Manager. Claire brings over 10 years of consultative sales experience in the market research, media, and digital marketing industries. Learn more about Claire: http://www.relevancygroup.com/
