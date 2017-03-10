News By Tag
Mid-Island Mortgage Named a Top Nationwide Mortgage Employer
Direct Lender Receives Prestigious Award from National Mortgage Professional Magazine
National Mortgage Professional Magazine utilizes 11 factors weighted by importance to evaluate each mortgage lender on whether it is deserving of the Top Mortgage Employer designation. A cumulative score is derived from such categories as compensation, speed, marketing support, technology, corporate culture, long-term strategy, day-to-day management, internal communications, training resources, industry participation and innovation.
"Mid-Island Mortgage strives to provide its employees with a supportive and nurturing environment in which they are able to grow their knowledge, skills and, ultimately, their careers within the industry," said Louis Bottari, President and CEO of Mid-Island Mortgage. "Giving our employees the financial, technical and educational tools they need to succeed, in turn, allows us to consistently deliver a personalized, high-quality lending experience for our customers and clients."
About Mid-Island Mortgage Corp.
Founded in 1959, Mid-Island Mortgage Corp.
Media Contact
Stacey Canderelli
Marketing Director
scanderelli@
