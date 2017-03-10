 
News By Tag
* Home Mortgages Lending
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Loans
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Westbury
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Mid-Island Mortgage Named a Top Nationwide Mortgage Employer

Direct Lender Receives Prestigious Award from National Mortgage Professional Magazine
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Home Mortgages Lending

Industry:
Loans

Location:
Westbury - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

WESTBURY, N.Y. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Mid-Island Mortgage Corp. (https://www.mortgagecorp.com/), a full-service direct home mortgage lender, has been named a Top Mortgage Employer (http://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/nmpmedia/nmp_201701/#/54) on a nationwide basis by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. This annual prestigious award is bestowed upon companies based on anonymous survey feedback the magazine receives from the companies' employees.

National Mortgage Professional Magazine utilizes 11 factors weighted by importance to evaluate each mortgage lender on whether it is deserving of the Top Mortgage Employer designation. A cumulative score is derived from such categories as compensation, speed, marketing support, technology, corporate culture, long-term strategy, day-to-day management, internal communications, training resources, industry participation and innovation.

"Mid-Island Mortgage strives to provide its employees with a supportive and nurturing environment in which they are able to grow their knowledge, skills and, ultimately, their careers within the industry," said Louis Bottari, President and CEO of Mid-Island Mortgage. "Giving our employees the financial, technical and educational tools they need to succeed, in turn, allows us to consistently deliver a personalized, high-quality lending experience for our customers and clients."

About Mid-Island Mortgage Corp.

Founded in 1959, Mid-Island Mortgage Corp. (https://www.mortgagecorp.com/) is a New York-based, full-service direct home mortgage lender licensed in 19 states with regional branches along the East Coast. New York's longest established mortgage lender, Mid-Island Mortgage separates itself from other lenders with its unique ability to deliver strong and reliable home lending with personalized service that best fits each customer's individual needs. Mid-Island Mortgage offers conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, (https://www.mortgagecorp.com/fha-mortgages/)FHA and VA loans (https://www.mortgagecorp.com/fha-high-balance-loan/), renovation financing and jumbo loans. For more information, please visit www.mortgagecorp.com.

Legal ©2000-2017 Mid-Island Mortgage Corp.® 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite #112, Westbury, NY 11590. All Rights Reserved.  This is not a commitment to lend.  Loans with poorer credit scores are priced higher and are differentiated due to the high level of credit qualifying overlays.  Restrictions Apply. Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Department of Financial Services; MA Licensed Mortgage Lender/Broker #MC1259; Licensed by the NH Banking Department; RI Licensed Lender/Broker; Licensed by the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance; FL Mortgage Lender/Servicer; Virginia State Corporation Commission #MC-4685, By refinancing your existing loan, your total finance charges may be higher over the life of the loan.; ME Supervised Licensed Lender; Licensed by the PA Department of Banking and Securities; Licensed by the Delaware State Bank Commissioner to engage in business in this State, License # 9680; CT, MD & MN Licensed Mortgage Lender; SCBOFI Mortgage Lender/Servicer; Illinois Residential Mortgage Licensee; Licensed with the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks; ND Money Broker; SD Licensed Lender; DC Mortgage Dual Authority Licensee; NMLS ID 1259 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

Media Contact
Stacey Canderelli
Marketing Director
scanderelli@mortgagecorp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mortgagecorp.com
Posted By:***@mortgagecorp.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Mortgages Lending
Industry:Loans
Location:Westbury - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share