 
News By Tag
* Tank Sinatra
* Meme
* Happy is the New
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Long Island
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


World's Largest Meme Creator, Tank Sinatra, Releases New Book

Viral Internet Sensation and Meme Creator Keeps Us Thinking with "Happy is the New Rich"
 
 
Happy is the New Rich.
Happy is the New Rich.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tank Sinatra
* Meme
* Happy is the New

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Long Island - New York - US

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- If you have read or shared a meme in the last few years, chances are you've seen the work of George Resch without even knowing it. George is more famously known by his Instagram handle Tank Sinatra. He is touted as the largest and most prolific original meme creator in the world and he is using his popularity to inspire people and make them laugh at their pain in his new book Happy is the New Rich.

Tank earned his stripes in the entertainment industry in the A&R department of Island/Def Jam during Jay-Z's tenure as president. He then dabbled in stand-up comedy, but found it wanting before finding his true passion… quick witted internet memes. In 2015, Tank started creating hilarious and relatable memes and shared them on his Instagram account. He started getting reposts from major accounts and soon his memes went viral with millions of shares, catapulting him into internet stardom and beginning his journey as the most popular meme creator in the world.

His popularity grew with a TV feature on Nightline and articles and mentions from Buzzfeed, Huffington Post, ELLE, Vogue, Inc, and MTV. He was also listed by Harper's Bazaar as one of the "Top 10 Instagram accounts to follow in 2016." Tank soon started seeing his content reposted by celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Mario Lopez, and after a short time he started getting follows and direct messages from A-listers such as Jon Favreau, Adam DeVine, David Spade, Tony Hawk, Rob Dyrdek, Trevor Noah, Jack Black, Chrissy Teigen, and John Mayer, just to name a few. His relationship with Mario Lopez grew so close that Lopez wrote a glowing testimonial in Tank Sinatra's new book.

In 2017, Tank released his first book entitled Happy is the New Rich, which is a collection of transformational thoughts he wrote over the course of ten years. The book is a serious compilation, with a humorous twist, of his past struggles and how he changed his thought processes to overcome them. This two-hundred page book showcases Tank's other talent which is reaching people to encourage and motivate them, and exemplifies his credo, "happy is the new rich".

The book will be released on the International Day of Happiness, March 20th via Amazon.com. For more on Tank Sinatra visit www.instagram.com/Tank.Sinatra

###
https://www.instagram.com/Tank.Sinatra
https://www.facebook.com/TankSinatraOfficial
https://twitter.com/GeorgeResch
End
Source:Tank Sinatra
Email:***@naticelebs.com Email Verified
Tags:Tank Sinatra, Meme, Happy is the New
Industry:Books
Location:Long Island - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nati Celebrity Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share