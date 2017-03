Buy 1st Quality Tile, Stone, Mosaics & More During the Spring Sale Event at Tile Outlets of America

Save Up to 90% During the Spring Sale Event at Tile Outlets of America

-- Tile Outlets of America announces the Spring Sale Event taking place from March 17 through 27, 2017 at its three stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, Florida. During the 10-day event, shoppers will discover first-quality porcelain and ceramic tile, marble, travertine, flooring, mosaics and more all in-stock and ready to go and save up to 90%.Visitors to Tile Outlets of America during the Spring Sale Event can expect to find significant savings with discounts on:- from $.49 per square foot on ceramic tile and $.79 per square foot on porcelain tile– from $1.28 per square foot– from $.79 per square foot– from $.99 each– from $.19 each for 4x4 tumbled stone, from $1.58 per square foot for 18x18, and Roman Patterns from $1.99 per square foot– from $2.99 eachAlso available is 12 months special financing.Tile Outlets of America's in-stock products include: ceramic and porcelain tile; glass, metal and stone mosaics; decorative inserts and liners; bathroom accessories such as stone sinks, soap dishes and towel bars; and tile installation products including saws, mortars, grouts, glues and everything in-between.Other items, such as kitchen and bath cabinetry, can be special ordered for rapid delivery from the Fort Myers and Tampa stores.Each Tile Outlets store includes an Inspiration Center where customers can see how mosaics, pencils and tile in different finishes look together. They can view and touch the different types of tile and textures. They also can sit down to discuss their project with any of Tile Outlet's experienced sales associates who can help with design and planning. Store managers and sales associates at all Tile Outlets of America stores have been certified as Ceramic Tile Specialists by the Ceramic Tile Institute of America.In addition to tile and stone, shoppers can purchase tile installation tools and supplies, as well as setting materials. A referral list of expert installers is available upon request and home delivery can be arranged.All Tile Outlets of America stores – in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa – are open 7 days a week and regularly feature manager's specials."Our employee-owners look forward to welcoming shoppers and helping them find the perfect tile, travertine, marble or glass mosaic product at the best prices so dreams truly become reality for a whole lot less," says Don Aronin, president and chief executive officer, Tile Outlets of America.To learn more about the Tile Outlets of America January Sale Event, visit https://www.tileoutlets.com/ march-sale-event ##Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa and online at TileOutlets.com, sells first quality ceramic and porcelain tile, stone, mosaics and more for the home, all in-stock and ready to go at incredibly low prices. Tile Outlets takes seriously its Promise to Customers, backing it up with the Peace of Mind Commitment. Tile Outlets of America, "where dreams become reality... for a whole lot less."Tile Outlets of America was founded in 2002 and became employee-owned in September 2016. Corporate offices are located in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://www.TileOutlets.com