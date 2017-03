India Healthcare IT Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

India Healthcare IT Market, By Product (Healthcare Provider Solutions (Clinical Solutions, Non-Clinical Solutions), Payer Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services), By End User (Providers, Payers) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The India healthcare IT market is expected to grow to USD 8.8 billion in 2024, from USD 3.9 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-user.· Healthcare Provider Solutionso Clinical Solutions,o Non-Clinical Solutions· Payer Solutions· HCIT Outsourcing Services· Providerso Hospitalso ASC'so Home Healthcareo Diagnostic Centerso Pharmacies· Payerso Privateo Public· Carepoint Health· Oracle· AVI-SPL, Inc.· Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.· Epic Systems Corporation· Qualcomm Life, Inc.· Interfaceware, Inc.· Orion Health· Quality Systems, Inc.· Cerner Corporation· InterSystems Corporation· Infor, Inc.· Orion Health· Summit Healthcare and Siemens· IBM· Bio-Analytical Technologies· Attune Technologies· Mindfire solutions· Vitalhealth software· Niyati· Napierhealthcare· GEBBS Healthcare Solutions· Ecare India· Anthelio health· Infinite· Medusind· Healthfore· Siemens Healthineers· Medsynaptic· Omega Healthcare