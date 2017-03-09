 
News By Tag
* Clinical Solutions
* HCIT Outsourcing Services
* Payer Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

India Healthcare IT Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

India Healthcare IT Market, By Product (Healthcare Provider Solutions (Clinical Solutions, Non-Clinical Solutions), Payer Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services), By End User (Providers, Payers) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Clinical Solutions
HCIT Outsourcing Services
Payer Solutions

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Products

DALLAS - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The India healthcare IT market is expected to grow to USD 8.8 billion in 2024, from USD 3.9 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-user.

By Product:

·         Healthcare Provider Solutions

o   Clinical Solutions,

o   Non-Clinical Solutions

·         Payer Solutions

·         HCIT Outsourcing Services

By End-User:

·         Providers

o   Hospitals

o   ASC's

o   Home Healthcare

o   Diagnostic Centers

o   Pharmacies

·         Payers

o   Private

o   Public

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/india-healthc...

Key Players of the India Healthcare IT Market:

·         Carepoint Health

·         Oracle

·         AVI-SPL, Inc.

·         Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

·         Epic Systems Corporation

·         Qualcomm Life, Inc.

·         Interfaceware, Inc.

·         Orion Health

·         Quality Systems, Inc.

·         Cerner Corporation

·         InterSystems Corporation

·         Infor, Inc.

·         Orion Health

·         Summit Healthcare and Siemens

·         IBM

·         Bio-Analytical Technologies

·         Attune Technologies

·         Mindfire solutions

·         Vitalhealth software

·         Niyati

·         Napierhealthcare

·         GEBBS Healthcare Solutions

·         Ecare India

·         Anthelio health

·         Infinite

·         Medusind

·         Healthfore

·         Siemens Healthineers

·         Medsynaptic

·         Omega Healthcare

Related Reports:

Global Healthcare IT Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-health...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com
Posted By:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Clinical Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services, Payer Solutions
Industry:Medical
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share