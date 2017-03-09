News By Tag
India Healthcare IT Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
India Healthcare IT Market, By Product (Healthcare Provider Solutions (Clinical Solutions, Non-Clinical Solutions), Payer Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services), By End User (Providers, Payers) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-user.
By Product:
· Healthcare Provider Solutions
o Clinical Solutions,
o Non-Clinical Solutions
· Payer Solutions
· HCIT Outsourcing Services
By End-User:
· Providers
o Hospitals
o ASC's
o Home Healthcare
o Diagnostic Centers
o Pharmacies
· Payers
o Private
o Public
Key Players of the India Healthcare IT Market:
· Carepoint Health
· Oracle
· AVI-SPL, Inc.
· Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
· Epic Systems Corporation
· Qualcomm Life, Inc.
· Interfaceware, Inc.
· Orion Health
· Quality Systems, Inc.
· Cerner Corporation
· InterSystems Corporation
· Infor, Inc.
· Orion Health
· Summit Healthcare and Siemens
· IBM
· Bio-Analytical Technologies
· Attune Technologies
· Mindfire solutions
· Vitalhealth software
· Niyati
· Napierhealthcare
· GEBBS Healthcare Solutions
· Ecare India
· Anthelio health
· Infinite
· Medusind
· Healthfore
· Siemens Healthineers
· Medsynaptic
· Omega Healthcare
Global Healthcare IT Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024
