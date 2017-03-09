News By Tag
The 1st ever Air Handling Unit (AHU) and Ventilation Summit in Qatar
The first ever Air Handling Unit (AHU) & Ventilation Summit in Qatar. Organized by ASHRAE Qatar Oryx Chapter in association with Nehmeh Corporation.
We are glad to announce that the first ever Air Handling Unit (AHU) & Ventilation Summit in Qatar was held last Saturday, March 11, 2017. Organized by American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air- Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Qatar Oryx Chapter in association with Nehmeh Corporation, the event gathered active participation among the HVAC community in Qatar.
Featured at this Summit were Air Handling Units – Made in Qatar presented by Nehmeh Air Conditioners and Novovent, Ventilation Fans – Made in Spain. The highlight of this event being presentation of Qatar's first and only locally manufactured Air Handling Unit.
Kindly find attached press release from this event along with images in the link below. Your support for publication of this feature will communicate at large the latest milestone to Qatar's ever growing HVAC technology requirements.
