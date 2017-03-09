News By Tag
Ohio-Based Jeweler To Transform How Consumers Buy Jewelry, Gears Up For April 2017 Formal Launch
Exciting things are happening at Major's Store, a unique, online boutique that aims to be your one-stop-shop for hard-to-find, beautiful jewelry for every occasion.
"Major's Store is designed to provide a unique shopping experience for today's online shoppers and fashionistas,"
Finding that unique piece of jewelry to fit any special occasion or mood can often be challenging, but not anymore! Major's Store simplifies the process and significantly cuts down on the amount of time it takes to search for the perfect piece of jewelry.
"Department stores and chain boutiques usually have the same thing for months on end, making it hard to find that special piece of jewelry. Online shopping isn't any better. Search filters aren't always reliable nor do they always work properly," stated Bridgett. "We live busy lives and don't have time to click through literally hundreds of pages of product galleries to find what we are looking for."
With an emphasis on quality, diversity and affordability, Major's Store easily lets consumers discover and explore jewelry that suits their own individual style. Inventory is kept limited so that consumers can take advantage of new themes and designs featured regularly on the website.
"We are really pleased to be able to offer visitors this unique, convenient shopping experience,"
Consumers will find the website of Major's Store easy to navigate. The site's product menu includes traditional categories for necklaces, earrings, bracelets, etc. in addition to the theme section. Unlike many online retail shops, Major's Store also features two sections called, "Suggestions for Special Occasions" and "Ideas for Styles."
"Often, we shop for jewelry for specific occasions or with specific styles in mind," stated Bridgett. "Major's Store helps make it easier with these two sections."
As Major's Store continues to grow, it looks forward to expanding its product lines and services to continue transforming the online shopping experience for busy shoppers and fashionistas. The company's goal will always be the same: to make shopping for fashion jewelry fun, easy and fast.
WEBSITE: www.majors-store.com
ABOUT BRIDGETT MAJOR: Since the age of 16, Bridgett has enjoyed finding and wearing the latest beautiful pieces of jewelry. "Jewelry quickly and easily adds flair and character to whatever I'm wearing, transforming an old shirt and skirt into a completely new look," she's stated. "I also find that it is a way for me to share my personality and interests through my style." Determined to make the process shopping for jewelry easier, she launched Major's Store. With a Bachelor's from University of Evansville and MBA from Georgia State University, the Ohio native looks forward to improving the way jewelry lovers and fashionistas shop for the better.
