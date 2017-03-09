Cloud Technologies, Inc. Partners With Master Agent to Offer Nationwide Telecom Services Across Multiple Carriers Recent Partnership Agreement Gives Greater Flexibility in Selling High Speed Internet and Private Networks For Mid-Size to Large Customers BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- (



Cloud Technologies was founded in 2009 by partners Jeff Freeman, Steve Jager, and Brad McLean. Sharing the foresight of major players such as Google, Amazon, and Apple, the partners anticipated that businesses would be interested in a way to reduce their infrastructure capital and technology headaches through outsourcing. Cloud Technologies leverages partnerships with companies such as Dell, StorageCraft, Cisco, VMware, Microsoft, Polycom, and Brocade to help them to round out their offerings.



The new partner agreement between Cloud Technologies and Telarus will give Cloud the ability to provide internet connectivity, private networks, backup internet connections, and other services to companies that have multiple locations. "All of our current services depend on the customer having a solid internet connection. We often find that customers with many locations need assistance in designing a network robust enough to support their current user load and factor in design elements for future growth. We can provide that kind of service, and place all the locations into one bill with one number to call for technical support.," said Jeff Freeman, vice president of technology at Cloud Technologies.



Cloud Technologies can provide a telecom analysis for each customer. Their goal is to reduce the monthly telecom spend or increase the amount of bandwidth for the same or less money. "Our Cloud-based services are heavily dependent on bandwidth. Fiber internet service is no longer out of reach for most businesses and it is much more stable than the older copper solutions." said Brad McLean, president of Cloud Technologies.



About Cloud Technologies



Cloud Technologies, Inc. is a cloud services & telecom provider for mid-size to large businesses throughout the United States. Services offered include hosted Voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, backup and disaster recover as a service, server hosting, Microsoft Office 365 support and deployments, email hosting, high speed internet, virtualization, remote computing, network management, private and public cloud, and many others. For more information visit



About Telarus



Telarus is a technology services master agent who holds contracts with over 90 data, voice, and cloud providers. To help our partners See What Others Can't, we have created a set of tools to help them win more business. We are proud to offer our partners performance monitoring of all circuits ordered, patented pricing tools to aid in carrier selection/optimization, and cloud engineers to aid partners in complex network design. Our project management team ensures the services ordered are turned up properly. Account managements allows partners to focus on selling, while our team manages the renewal process and upsells on their behalf. Telarus was voted the best master agent by the members of the Telecom Association for over five years in a row and is a top three channel partner for nearly all providers it represents.



