 
News By Tag
* Darius Mccrary
* Family Law
* Celebrity Justice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Darius McCrary Gets Restraining Order and Visitation With Daughter

Immediate Release From The Law Offices Of Matthew R. Bogosian Esq.
 
LOS ANGELES - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- After being injured by his estranged wife, actor Darius McCrary obtained a temporary restraining order and was awarded visitation with his daughter Zoey.

For his own protection, McCrary hired a professional monitor for the initial visits but hopes that he and his wife can reach an agreement in the best interests of their daughter.

Darius will be represented in his divorce by Matthew R. Bogosian who specializes in family law.  According to Bogosian, "Darius wants to settle this dispute amicably."

As to the wife's allegations, Bogosian stated, "I cannot comment on the facts of this case, but entertainers and athletes are targets, particularly in California and other states where child support is based on income and custody time.  If a percentage of each parent's income were deposited into a central system and evenly distributed, the financial incentive to battle for custody time would be removed, more custody cases would settle and all children would receive an equal level of support."

Matthew R. Bogosian, Esq., is Certified as a Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California, Board of Legal Specialization.

Matthew R. Bogosian, Esq.
Certified Family Law Specialist
(818) 319-2339
mattbogosianesq@gmail.com
http://mbesq.com/

Media Contact
AEOM PR
3234182366
media@aeompr.com
End
Source:Darius McCrary
Email:***@aeompr.com Email Verified
Tags:Darius Mccrary, Family Law, Celebrity Justice
Industry:Legal
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AEOM PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share