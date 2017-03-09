News By Tag
Darius McCrary Gets Restraining Order and Visitation With Daughter
Immediate Release From The Law Offices Of Matthew R. Bogosian Esq.
For his own protection, McCrary hired a professional monitor for the initial visits but hopes that he and his wife can reach an agreement in the best interests of their daughter.
Darius will be represented in his divorce by Matthew R. Bogosian who specializes in family law. According to Bogosian, "Darius wants to settle this dispute amicably."
As to the wife's allegations, Bogosian stated, "I cannot comment on the facts of this case, but entertainers and athletes are targets, particularly in California and other states where child support is based on income and custody time. If a percentage of each parent's income were deposited into a central system and evenly distributed, the financial incentive to battle for custody time would be removed, more custody cases would settle and all children would receive an equal level of support."
Matthew R. Bogosian, Esq., is Certified as a Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California, Board of Legal Specialization.
