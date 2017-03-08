News By Tag
Fort Myers Air Conditioning Company offering up to $1,700 in Rebates on New Lennox A/C Systems
United Mechanical, Inc. is installing new Lennox air conditioning systems in Lee and Collier counties with up to $1,700 in rebates or 72 months financing at 0% APR.
"We are excited to help promote this special from Lennox because it's truly an outstanding deal," says Jill Moreland, Service Business Manager, United Mechanical, Inc. "Lennox manufactures quality AC systems so we're really hoping that locals see the value in this offer and take advantage of it.
The offer is available on new sales within United Mechanical's service area (Lee and Collier counties, FL) and includes:
• Up to $1,300 in rebates on qualifying Lennox® home comfort systems
• A $100 rebate on iHarmony® zoning, a major advance in precision climate control
• A $150 rebate on PureAir™, air purifying system
• A $150 rebate on an iComfort® S30 Wifi thermostat
For those who either cannot afford to purchase a new AC system with cash or who prefer financing, Lennox is offering up to 72 months of financing at 0% APR, for well qualified buyers with approved credit.
"Occasionally we get customers who sacrifice their comfort in 90 degree heat, thinking that they cannot afford to purchase a new air conditioning system," said Moreland. "Even though A/C financing options have been available for decades, some folks still haven't gotten the message. So it's really important that we get the word out because it could potentially save someone from having a heat stroke."
The promotion expires Friday, June 9, 2017. For more details visit http://www.umihomeservices.com/
ABOUT UNITED MECHANICAL, INC.
United Mechanical, Inc is an HVAC company based in Fort Myers serving both residential and commercial customers since 1987. Their services include AC repair, AC replacement and new installations, preventive maintenance, and indoor air quality solutions. Call (239) 939-2032 for 24 hour emergency service.
Media Contact
Jill Moreland
(239) 939-2032
***@umihvac.com
