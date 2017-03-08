 
Bose powered portable line and array systems up for sale with 15% off through the coming month

Shop for Bose portable line and array systems now to save 15% more! This offer is valid for a limited time only.
 
 
NEW YORK - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Bose® line and array systems are up for grabs at an incredible discount of 15% on a leading and reputed audio products store, Front Row Electronics. From Bose F1 Model 812 Loudspeaker with F1 Subwoofer to Bose L1 Compact System, to Bose L1 Model 1S, this store has lined up hundreds of similar favorite Bose systems on its pro music gear store.

If dreaming since long time to own an amazingly 1000watts powerful Bose F1 Subwoofer pack, it will be the high time to do so. This is up for grabs at a low of $300.90 from its original price! Equally incredible savings could be possible if Bose L1 Compact System, Bose L1 Model 1S, Bose L1 Model II are bought from this leading online audio system store.

Dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and world-class customer service, Front Row Electronics is a Bose® authorized dealer, offering flexibility for working musicians. They can also go for rental solution when immediate purchase isn't necessary.

"Shop or rent from us. We've every possible solution for music amateurs to performing musicians. Our current offer is for all of them as this 15% off is a guaranteed saving," remarked an executive of Front Row Electronics, www.frontrowelectronics.com

About Front Row Electronics:

For over 30 years, Front Row Electronics has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and world-class customer service. All of their audio products are new and factory fresh, not used, reconditioned or refurbished, which means shoppers can shop with them knowing they'll receive the full manufacturer's warranty.

This store is an Authorized Dealer of every brand name, which includes Bose®, Shure®, Mackie, Zoom, Yorkville, Tripp Lite and Xantrex. Buy any of their products with confidence because the best prices are being given on this store with guarantee. Plus, FREE Ground Shipping service is also provided. In addition, there is reward program by using which buyers can earn Reward Dollars which can be redeemed on future purchases with this store. Shoppers are ensured of tension-free shopping on this store www.FrontRowElectronics.com as this website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology. It means whatever shoppers are doing on this store everything is protected from payment to personal information. Shop confident.

We want to make your online audio shopping experience with us something you enjoy doing and make a habit of. This is why we make it our mission to seek out the most appealing, cutting edge products for your entertainment and business needs. Our website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology, which means we are doing everything we can to protect your payment and personal information so you can shop confident.

Got questions? Call us Monday - Saturday, 10am - 6pm EST and we'll be glad to answer any you may have:

Business site:

www.FrontRowElectronics.com

Address:

151 Dyckman Street, New York, NY 10040,

Toll-free Phone Number: (866) 693-7693

(Call between Monday and Saturday, between 10am - 6pm EST).

Mail at service@frontrowelectronics.com

