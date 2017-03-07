Country(s)
Industry News
Educause Learning Initiative's Malcolm Brown to Keynote Open Apereo 2017
Next Generation of Digital Learning is the primary topic for Brown's talk.
"We're especially pleased Malcolm could keynote Open Apereo this year," said Ian Dolphin, Apereo Foundation Executive Director. "Apereo develops a range open source software components that could help realize the Educause vision. These include open collaboration environments, tools to create and deliver learning materials, and standards-based frameworks to enable tool pluggability."
Open Apereo is the premier conference for open source software in education. Want to know how you can reduce costs, improve mission delivery, and prepare for the next, flexible, generation of digital learning environments?
Conference Website: https://www.apereo.org/
Apereo Foundation
Apereo is a non-profit membership organisation, which seeks to stimulate the development and sustainability of mission-related open source software for educational. The Apereo mission is to help educational organisations "collaborate to foster, develop, and sustain open technologies and innovation to support learning, teaching, and research." The Foundation is a membership organisation of some ninety educational institutions and commercial partners. Apereo has a global membership, with members in a dozen countries worldwide, and is represented on every continent but Antarctica.
Malcolm Brown
Malcolm Brown has been Director of the EDUCAUSE Learning Initiative since 2009 and has initiated major ELI undertakings such as its Seeking Evidence of Impact program and the Learning Space Rating System. Prior to assuming the ELI directorship, he was the Director of Academic Computing at Dartmouth College, overseeing a team active in instructional technology, research computing, classroom technology, and pedagogical innovation. During his tenure at Dartmouth, he worked actively with the ELI, contributing chapters to the EDUCAUSE eBooks, helping to plan focus sessions, and serving on the ELI Advisory Board. He has been a member of the EDUCAUSE Evolving Technologies committee and was the editor for the New Horizons column for the EDUCAUSE Review. He has served as a faculty member of the EDUCAUSE Learning Technology Leadership program. He has been on the Advisory board for the Horizon Report since its inception in 2004 and served as Chair of Board of the New Media Consortium. Malcolm holds a pair of BA degrees from UC Santa Cruz; studied in Freiburg, Germany, on Fulbright scholarships;
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse