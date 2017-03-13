Care For Children International, Inc. Reaches Another Major Milestone

DARTMOUTH, Mass.
successfully accomplished the drilling, installation and completion of the first forty wells in rural parts of northern India.
successfully accomplished the drilling, installation and completion of the first forty wells in rural parts of northern India.
, Care For Children International, Inc. (http://www.careforchildreninc.com/)
is seeking out rural villages surrounding Bodh-Gaya in the state of Bihar, India, and working to bring fresh, clean water to these locations, where previously there was none. Prior to the completion of the new wells, countless residents living in these rural villages only had access to open water cisterns that were often highly contaminated by both human waste as well as decaying remains of animals that had fallen into the cisterns. According to the Founder and President of Care For Children International, Inc. (http://www.careforchildreninc.com/
, Jose Gabriel Cabral, "Inauguration of the fortieth new well and pump is not only a big accomplishment for our organization and for Project Clean Water
), it is also a milestone that can be measured by the impact on the ground in India where countless lives are being changed, and where the people in the villages are getting a real shot at a healthy life." Cabral added, "Our management team here in America is excited, but the teams in the field in India who are managing the day-to-day operations are extremely happy about the progress being made."
Project Clean Water is a key initiative launched in late 2016 by Care For Children International, Inc., managed locally from it's headquarters in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. In addition to the work being done in India, Care For Children International, Inc. has teams and operations in numerous parts of the globe, including Brazil, Africa, Haiti and the Azores, Portugal.