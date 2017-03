25th Annual Spelling Bee a Hit with Audience and Critics

Brelby's 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Cast

-- "Every single person in this cast has created a fully realized human that is endearing and engaging. Such a fun production!" - Nicholas John"It felt as if the show was written specifically for this cast and this theatre. Putnam and Brelby are a perfect match!" - Paul Pederson"Quite honestly, one of the best shows I've ever seen!" - Cliff Williams"I love this show! It's been awhile since I've seen it and I must say it was everything I expected it to be and more. It was wonderful!" - Bertha Cortes"A quirky, at times sad and touching, but ultimately entertaining romp of a show." - Kristen Duff"The cast exceeded my expectations for this show! Everyone had their own take and quirks they gave to the characters which made it all the more enjoyable! Excellent job!" - Kayla CookBroadway World (http://www.broadwayworld.com/phoenix/article/BWW-Review-Brelby-Wins-THE-25TH-ANNUAL-PUTNAM-COUNTY-SPELLING-BEE-20170312)'s Jeanmarie Simpson calls the show "wonderful,"and says "Brelby Theatre Company's Shelby Maticic has directed her company in a breakneck paced, enticing production of."Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.continues March 17-18, 24-25, 31, April 1 at 7:30PM and March 19, 26 at 2PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets . General admission is $25 per performance. Admission tois included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo . The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.