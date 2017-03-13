News By Tag
25th Annual Spelling Bee a Hit with Audience and Critics
"It felt as if the show was written specifically for this cast and this theatre. Putnam and Brelby are a perfect match!" - Paul Pederson
"Quite honestly, one of the best shows I've ever seen!" - Cliff Williams
"I love this show! It's been awhile since I've seen it and I must say it was everything I expected it to be and more. It was wonderful!" - Bertha Cortes
"A quirky, at times sad and touching, but ultimately entertaining romp of a show." - Kristen Duff
"The cast exceeded my expectations for this show! Everyone had their own take and quirks they gave to the characters which made it all the more enjoyable! Excellent job!" - Kayla Cook
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee continues March 17-18, 24-25, 31, April 1 at 7:30PM and March 19, 26 at 2PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
