Industry News





bridger-jones.com adds iDEAL and Bancontact as online payment options in the Netherlands and Belgium

 
 
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- bridger-jones.com, a leading provider of academic editing and proofreading services to academics and students around the world, has created options for easier online payments in the Netherlands and Belgium.

bridger-jones.com has expanded its transactional capabilities to include payment processing by iDEAL in the Netherlands and Bancontact in Belgium, to serve scholars and students in these markets.

On the company's recent growth in both traditional and emerging markets, Michael Jones, Founder said,

"What we are learning is that demand for our services is truly global, and that customers want to pay with familiar and trusted payment partners. Conversions in the Netherlands, for example, have surged since our integration of iDEAL".

About Bancontact: Since 1989, Bancontact has provided smooth and secure payment processing, and is today it one of Belgium's market leaders in electronic payment services.

About IDEAL: iDEAL is a method of payment that enables consumers in the Netherlands to pay online through their own bank. In addition to webshops, other organisations that are not part of the e-commerce market also offer iDEAL.

About bridger-jones.com: bridger-jones.com is an international academic English editing and proofreading agency specialising in English as a second language (ESL).

https://bridger-jones.com/

https://youtu.be/dzuguP1nRSA



