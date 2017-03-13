 
Industry News





Qubit Labs Reclaims Trust to Outsourcing With a Brand New Service

 
 
Listed Under

TALLINN, Estonia - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Qubit Labs announced the launch of Outsource 2.0, a new type of custom software development services based on three principles: ethical business, efficient communication and high quality. With this concept, Qubit Labs claims to stand out among competitors and bring back the reputation of outsourcing industry, damaged by some discredited companies.

An in-depth research held by Qubit Labs showed the overwhelming growth of negative vibes towards development outsourcing. Julia Kravchenko, Sales Manager said: "When our team just started exploring software outsourcing market, we were shocked by the number of unreliable outsource companies and low-quality services they provide. With Outsource 2.0, Qubit Labs aims to challenge the dark side of outsource industry and reestablish trust of customers who are in need of development services."

Core principles of Outsource 2.0 include fair relations both with clients and employees, straightforward communication and excellent performance. The company gathered a pool of top Eastern European developers with a similar mindset, cultural values and experience in various development services. Qubit Labs ensures high quality by motivating their developers with engaging projects and attractive salary, unlike many other companies that earn huge margin by hiring inexperienced coders at low price per hour. With the new approach, customers can save up to 50% costs without losing quality.

According to Qubit Labs, Outsource 2.0 allows to avoid pitfalls common for many dishonest outsourcers, such as language barriers, cultural mismatches, unmotivated developers, poor quality or hidden costs. This next-generation service will bring so many advantages to customer companies, that they will definitely choose outsource developers over in-house workers, as claimed by Qubit Labs.

About Qubit Labs

Qubit Labs is an EU software development company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia with an R&D center in Kyiv, Ukraine. The company owns a pool of talented Ukrainian developers experienced in various technologies and programming languages. Being one of the biggest players on the outsource market, Qubit Labs offers a wide range of services, including web design, QA & testing, IT consulting, full-cycle development and others. For more information visit https://qubit-labs.com/

