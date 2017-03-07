News By Tag
7th Annual Dining in the Dark: A Farm to Table Country Affair
Since 2010, "Dining in the Dark" has raised almost $300,000.00 for programs and services for babies, children, teens, adults, and seniors living with blindness and vision impairment. Lighthouse of SWFL would like to thank our 2017 sponsors for their support – Gorovoy M.D. Eye Specialists, Eye Associates – Stephen E. Smith, M.D., Southwest Florida Optometric Association (SWFOA), The Palms of Fort Myers – Five Star Senior Living, Trilogy Home Healthcare, Florida Weekly, Ruth Messmer Florist, Schlager, Schlager, & Levin, SNEAD Eye Group, NBC-2, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Larry's Pawn Shop, Joy Hazelton Photography, Chelie's Jellies, and Bubble Farm Soap.
Tickets are $75 per person or $500 for a table of eight. For tickets and information go to www.dininginthedarkswfl.com, or call (239) 997-7797 or email info@lighthouseswfl.org. Proceeds benefit the programs and services offered by Lighthouse of SWFL.
Lighthouse of SWFL's mission is to enable people of all ages living with a visual impairment or blindness to remain independent, active and productive in society. Lighthouse of SWFL., is a 501(c)3 United Way Partner that is also partially funded by the Division of Blind Services, Lee County Government and other private donors.
Media Contact
Amy Turner
Community Relations Coordinator
239-997-7797
***@lighthouseswfl.org
