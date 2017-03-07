 
7th Annual Dining in the Dark: A Farm to Table Country Affair

 
 
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Lighthouse of SWFL and Mike Greenwell's 31 Produce invite you to the most fun and unique dining experience of the season!  The 7thannual Dining in the Dark fundraising event will be held on Saturday April 1, 2017. Gates open at 5:00 P.Mfor our "Farm to Table Country Affair".  Attendees will enjoy our "Country Corral", complete with carnival games and carriage rides with Clydesdale horses. Tickets include dinner, open bar, and dancing to country band Rebel Heart, while experiencing an evening under the stars!  Bid on exciting travel packages, sports memorabilia, and unforgettable experiences during our live and silent auctions. The main event, emceed by NBC-2's Rachel Pierce, will feature down home cookin' prepared by host and former Red Sox left-fielder Mike Greenwell at his 31 Produce farm, 18500 State Rd. Alva, FL 33920. By wearing a blindfold while dining, the goal is to heighten your other senses, experience great food without the help of sight, and bring awareness to daily life for individuals living with blindness or vision impairment.

Since 2010, "Dining in the Dark" has raised almost $300,000.00 for programs and services for babies, children, teens, adults, and seniors living with blindness and vision impairment.  Lighthouse of SWFL would like to thank our 2017 sponsors for their support – Gorovoy M.D. Eye Specialists, Eye Associates – Stephen E. Smith, M.D., Southwest Florida Optometric Association (SWFOA), The Palms of Fort Myers – Five Star Senior Living, Trilogy Home Healthcare, Florida Weekly, Ruth Messmer Florist, Schlager, Schlager, & Levin, SNEAD Eye Group, NBC-2, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Larry's Pawn Shop, Joy Hazelton Photography, Chelie's Jellies, and Bubble Farm Soap.

Tickets are $75 per person or $500 for a table of eight.  For tickets and information go to www.dininginthedarkswfl.com, or call (239) 997-7797 or email info@lighthouseswfl.org.  Proceeds benefit the programs and services offered by Lighthouse of SWFL.

Lighthouse of SWFL's mission is to enable people of all ages living with a visual impairment or blindness to remain independent, active and productive in society.  Lighthouse of SWFL., is a 501(c)3  United Way Partner that is also partially funded by the Division of Blind Services, Lee County Government and other private donors.

Media Contact
Amy Turner
Community Relations Coordinator
239-997-7797
***@lighthouseswfl.org
