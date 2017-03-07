News By Tag
New Colour for the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer, Finally Released by CareforAir
The release of the image also shows what most of the company's loyal supporters were waiting for - the new colour of the Breezer.
Heather, owner of CareforAir, said "We are really really happy with how our customers welcomed the new colour. It is always very rewarding to see that something you worked hard for is appreciated."
The new colour of the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer is Black and the customers love it. The slick black look of the Breezer makes it look cool and modern. Like the white counterpart the new Black Rainbow Breezer will still have the same powerful motor which makes the Rainbow Breezer a very effective air purifier.
"The quality of the Breezer is still the same. It still has all the wonderful attributes of the white Breezer. The only thing that has changed is the colour. We are hoping that the new colour will appeal to the younger generation as well" Heather added.
The company has made it clear that the following will still be present in the new Rainbow Breezer:
Air Deodoriser & Cleanser - main purpose of the Rainbow Breezer is to clean the air, wash it using the water filter and bring you a cleaner, fresher air!
Air Disinfectant - the air purifier removes dust, pollen, smoke odour, allergens and other asthma triggers in the air. This allows everyone who are using it to have a better chance of not getting allergy or Asthma attacks.
Powerful motor - made to last, the motor of the Breezer is powerful enough to clean the air of small to large rooms. It is also durable and can run up to 24 hours without overheating.
No more messy filters - The Rainbow Breezer uses an water filter instead of the traditional filters. The water filter makes clean ups easy and makes changing dirty, grimy filters a thing of the past.
The New Black CareforAir Rainbow Breezer will be available on Amazon UK in a couple of months from now.
For the meantime, people interested to learn more about the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer the can follow the link here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/
For those who are interested to see what other products the company is selling, check out the link here: http://amzn.to/
