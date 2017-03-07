 
New Residential Support Worker at Goldcrest House

 
 
Gary Bell - new Residential Support Worker
GOOLE, England - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Gary Bell joins the Goldcrest House care team as a residential support worker to support individuals with autism and learning difficulties with their daily tasks.

Looking for a career that would better suit his natural abilities Gary has overhauled his life and left behind his 25 year long career in the sales sector to seek a rewarding career in care.

Gary Bell, residential support worker at Goldcrest House says: "I love everything about my job but most of all I enjoy being a positive role model for the service users at Goldcrest House. I really wish I had made this move a long time ago"

Gary's role as a residential support worker is to actively support and assist service users to meet their needs and requirements, and to fulfill and accomplish their desired potential, ranging from personal hygiene to daily activities, and visits into the local community.

Ralph Parish, registered manager at Goldcrest House says: "We are very pleased to welcome such an enthusiastic individual to our team who is committed to enhancing the work we do to support our service users get one step closer to an independent life."

Based on Boothferry Road Goldcrest House is a centre of excellence dedicated to addressing the individual needs of adults over 18 affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder and learning difficulties. It provides residential care, supported living, long and short term respite care, day services and outreach to meet the varied needs of those who access the service 52 weeks a year; its aim is to be the UK's quality service of choice.

