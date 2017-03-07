CASTING CALL - Summer Short Film Series

Contact

-- The Summer Short Film Series is a project by EBE Films featuring 9 short films that will be filmed and produced this summer with a premiere in mid-August. There are multiple parts for all genders and ethnicities!Visit the link for more specific information about the 9 films (ranging from comedy to drama) and register for the audition date!ABOUT THE PROJECTS:Just a Nightmare: A woman who gets abandoned at a very important time of her life (1 female character)A Real Date: A man and his love interest go on a....date? (1 female character - male character has been filled)Betrayal: a woman who's friend betrays her (1 female character)The Talk: a man is having a serious talk with his girlfriend (1 male character - monologue film)What's Wrong: a man who is trying to figure out what's wrong with his friend (1 male character - monologue)Fed Up: a man who is fed up (1 male character - monologue)Thief: A man talks about his days as a thief (1 male character - monologue)Hypothetically:a man and woman ask hypothetical questions (1 male and 1 female character)