CASTING CALL - Summer Short Film Series
ABOUT THE PROJECTS:
Just a Nightmare: A woman who gets abandoned at a very important time of her life (1 female character)
A Real Date: A man and his love interest go on a....date? (1 female character - male character has been filled)
Betrayal: a woman who's friend betrays her (1 female character)
The Talk: a man is having a serious talk with his girlfriend (1 male character - monologue film)
What's Wrong: a man who is trying to figure out what's wrong with his friend (1 male character - monologue)
Fed Up: a man who is fed up (1 male character - monologue)
Thief: A man talks about his days as a thief (1 male character - monologue)
Hypothetically:
REGISTER FOR THE CASTING CALL AT http://www.ebefilms.com/
Contact
Erica Johnson
***@ebefilms.co
