 
News By Tag
* Casting Call
* Actors
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Omaha
  Nebraska
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


CASTING CALL - Summer Short Film Series

 
OMAHA, Neb. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Summer Short Film Series is a project by EBE Films featuring 9 short films that will be filmed and produced this summer with a premiere in mid-August. There are multiple parts for all genders and ethnicities! Visit the link for more specific information about the 9 films (ranging from comedy to drama) and register for the audition date!

ABOUT THE PROJECTS:
Just a Nightmare: A woman who gets abandoned at a very important time of her life (1 female character)
A Real Date: A man and his love interest go on a....date? (1 female character - male character has been filled)
Betrayal: a woman who's friend betrays her (1 female character)
The Talk: a man is having a serious talk with his girlfriend (1 male character - monologue film)
What's Wrong: a man who is trying to figure out what's wrong with his friend (1 male character - monologue)
Fed Up: a man who is fed up (1 male character - monologue)
Thief: A man talks about his days as a thief (1 male character - monologue)
Hypothetically: a man and woman ask hypothetical questions (1 male and 1 female character)

REGISTER FOR THE CASTING CALL AT http://www.ebefilms.com/summerfilmseries

Contact
Erica Johnson
***@ebefilms.co
End
Source:
Email:***@ebefilms.co
Tags:Casting Call, Actors, Film
Industry:Arts
Location:Omaha - Nebraska - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share