Hawaiian Reggae Debuts at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts with Mike Love Reggae
Hawaiian reggae comes to Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center, Sunday, March 26th for one night only. Experience this acoustic reggae sound, as the Beginning of Days 2017 Tour comes to town.
Reggae music, whose energy comes from the influence of the African drum was parlayed into what we now call the one-drop beat of reggae music. This sound got its beginnings from the people that were closest to the earth, the original Rastafarians, whose energies were in natural harmony with movement and sound; this energy gave us the original sound called Mento. Mento then progressed to Ska, unto Rockers and finally Rub-a-Dub and what we know today as Reggae. Reggae's indigenous sound, also known as the heart-beat of Jamaica, which is deeply rooted in the soul of Jamaican culture, has taken its influence worldwide and sprouted many offshoots of this melodic one-drop beat to the ends of the earth and back. So profound is reggae's influence, that the genre is seeing homage to its roots in the form of varying cultural interpretations as far as Asia, Italy, Germany, Israel to name a few and as close as Chile and even Hawaii.
The Hawaiian reggae group "Ooklah the Moc" was one of the first bands to bring the Hawaiian reggae-sound to the world stage. This March another of Hawaii's sons, MIKE LOVE, brings his brand of Hawaiian acoustic reggae to the mainland as part of his worldwide 'The Beginning of Days' tour. The tour stops in Fort Lauderdale on March 26th at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Mary N Porter Riverview Ballroom. Love's unique interpretation of the sound is resonating with diverse cultures worldwide. Tickets for this intimate performance are on sale now.
If you have the native ear and would like to see and learn how other cultures receive reggae music, then make plans to treat your ears to this performance. Tickets are $20 and going fast. To learn more and get your tickets visit https://www.browardcenter.org/
Reggae Fun Fact - In 1968 the first recorded mention of the idea of reggae - Toots and the Maytals' single called "Do The Reggy".
