Industry News





Elixir App Deployment Automated by Nanobox Development Platform

The Elixir programming language has become popular since its creation in 2011. As the language has matured, the need for practical solutions to deploy Elixir apps became apparent. Nanobox's recent public release fulfills the Elixir deployment need.
 
 
LEHI, Utah - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2010, the popular Ruby programming language had seen its honeymoon phase wear off as it ran into concurrency issues with multi-core systems and experienced other performance limitations that prevented it from being used as extensively as initially hoped. Ruby contributor Jose Valim's approach to solving those issues ultimately led him to create a new programming language, Elixir. Valim's new Elixir language combined the performance capabilities of the Erlang Virtual Machine, on which it is built, with the functional constructs and advanced tooling of Ruby and other dynamic, general-purpose programming languages.

Ruby development has seen a substantial decline over the past five years especially, with many Ruby developers adopting Elixir specifically for the reasons the language was created in the first place.

However, while developing with Elixir has been a relatively easy transition for Ruby developers, deploying finished applications to production has not been so intuitive.

Elixir Application Deployment with Nanobox: https://content.nanobox.io/elixir-app-deployment-with-nan...

The difficulty of deploying Elixir applications into production along with monitoring and managing those applications has been addressed by Nanobox with its February 2017 software public release: a development micro-platform that creates a local development environment that allows a code base to be easily linked to a public server and deployed. Nanobox's development platform specifically addresses the deployment limitations that have existed in the Elixir community. Development and use of the language has matured to the point of needing an efficient way to move completed code into production. Nanobox's new micro-PaaS (Platform as a Service) is designed to automate difficult and time-consuming deploy requirements for Elixir and many other programming languages.

Nanobox is now available for free for personal projects. Developers and others interested in trying  Nanobox can register for an account by visiting Nanobox.io.

Contact
Nanobox
Richard Robbins
8013967422
***@nanobox.io
