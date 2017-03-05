News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Elixir App Deployment Automated by Nanobox Development Platform
The Elixir programming language has become popular since its creation in 2011. As the language has matured, the need for practical solutions to deploy Elixir apps became apparent. Nanobox's recent public release fulfills the Elixir deployment need.
Ruby development has seen a substantial decline over the past five years especially, with many Ruby developers adopting Elixir specifically for the reasons the language was created in the first place.
However, while developing with Elixir has been a relatively easy transition for Ruby developers, deploying finished applications to production has not been so intuitive.
Elixir Application Deployment with Nanobox: https://content.nanobox.io/
The difficulty of deploying Elixir applications into production along with monitoring and managing those applications has been addressed by Nanobox with its February 2017 software public release: a development micro-platform that creates a local development environment that allows a code base to be easily linked to a public server and deployed. Nanobox's development platform specifically addresses the deployment limitations that have existed in the Elixir community. Development and use of the language has matured to the point of needing an efficient way to move completed code into production. Nanobox's new micro-PaaS (Platform as a Service) is designed to automate difficult and time-consuming deploy requirements for Elixir and many other programming languages.
Nanobox is now available for free for personal projects. Developers and others interested in trying Nanobox can register for an account by visiting Nanobox.io.
Contact
Nanobox
Richard Robbins
8013967422
***@nanobox.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse