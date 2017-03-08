DiSTI Partners with Tata Elxsi to Produce e-Cockpit Demonstrator

Tata Elxsi joins DiSTI's partner program and adopts GL Studio for their UI demonstrations

-- The DiSTI Corporation, a leading provider of graphical user interface software and customized 3D virtual maintenance training solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi to deliver DiSTI's GL Studio UI products with Tata Elxsi software services. Tata Elxsi developed their e-Cockpit demonstrator using DiSTI's GL Studio Designer.Tata Elxsi joined DiSTI's partner program as a seasoned global development group of UI content creation and implementation professionals. At the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2017, Tata Elxsi showcased their adoption of GL Studio with their e-Cockpit demonstrator featuring a Infotainment, Cluster and HUD displays.Throughout the development process, DiSTI provided UI support for the GL Studio Designer. The hardware used for the demonstrator is the Renesas R-Car H3 Salvatore-X board. The demonstrator highlights how GL Studio seamlessly handles high performance graphics across multiple displays on a single embedded target and the quality design and software implementation capabilities of Tata Elxsi."This partnership highlights the versatility of the GL Studio software suite and our commitment to our partners' and customers' success," said Chris Giordano, DiSTI Vice President, Automotive Division. "DiSTI is honored to collaborate with Tata Elxsi on this project, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with them."DiSTI's GL Studio is a comprehensive UI development tool for seamlessly creating cross platform 2D and 3D user interface content. GL Studio streamlines UI asset creation to implementation readiness in one platform without compromise. By consuming industry standard file formats such as Photoshop and 3ds Max into the GL Studio Designer, the graphics artist drives the user experience with the UI designer-centric workflow significantly reducing the time to market."With more and more driver assistance happening in automobiles through multiple displays, HMI and Graphics are going to play a major role and Tata Elxsi along with DiSTI are investigating futeristic ways of UX and UI implemenations in vehicles", says Tony K John, Global Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Alliances, Automotive Business Unit, Tata Elxsi.DiSTI and TATA ELXSI will showcase the e-Cockpit demonstration at Embedded World 2017 in Germany on March 14-16. For a full demonstration, visit them in Hall 4, booth 4-131.# # #About DiSTIThe DiSTI Corporation is a leading provider of graphical user interface software and customized 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. Our flagship product, GL Studio®, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developers interface demands.DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training. DiSTI's VE Studio® is a proven process and toolset for managing the development of complex virtual environments for use in 3D maintenance and task training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, automated software builds, and automated regression testing.