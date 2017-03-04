News By Tag
Labels and Databases 1.5.7, advanced label maker with database support
Labels and Databases, the popular and complex label maker software version 1.5.7 released. It provides you with all the necessary tools and features for designing labels, envelopes, and cards on Mac. Powerful database allows you to easily manage
Cristallight Software announced the release of the Labels and Databases, the label maker and designer software with advanced mail merge capabilities and database support. It allows to create labels, envelopes, and cards documents using the large built-in collection of label formats, and fill them with the information from user databases.
The integrated database module helps you to easily store and manage information. It sports a number of powerful features to help you truly manage your data lists, such as browsing databases by certain field, sorting your data by three sorting criteria, creating groups and filter database records, and more.
Form letters, personalized cards, invitations, etc. can be created in the Labels and Databases using the mail merge feature. It is also easy to create template documents with placeholders that correspond to database fields of the current database.
Text, graphics, images, patterns in any font, color or rotation, gradient fills, database field objects, address blocks, barcodes of PostNet, Code 128, UPC-A, UPC-E, ISBN, DataMatrix, and QR Code barcode types can be added to your documents. The contents of database field can be barcoded, allowing to print barcode sequences.
A set of images is divided into image libraries. Moreover, the Photos, Aperture, and iTunes integration allows to easily import images from these sources, or search for new pictures online within its interface with the help of the integrated PIXABAY Internet image search capability.
Labels and Databases enables you to perform basic editing tasks for your pictures. Transform, crop, noise, tile, change colors, make gray scale, add bright, contrast, tint, twirl, bump, pinch your images, and add even more effects and interesting adjustments.
Easy switch between label and database views, instant previewing labels with database data, make the work with the Labels and Databases intuitive and quick. You can print labels with database information using either single database record, or a sequence of records.
The Labels and Databases 1.5.7 requires Mac OS X 10.7 or later, and costs $29.95, with the lifetime license with free upgrades, and tech support.
Free download application at http://www.cristallight.com/
Contact:
Julie Kurt, Cristallight,
Marketing Department,
info@cristallight.com
FAX: 413 383 0596
Country Side Drive 915
Palatine,IL,60067
