Thiel College to offer joint business and culinary degree program with Pittsburgh Technical College

Thiel College has signed a business and culinary program agreement with Pittsburgh Technical College that offers students a four-year business administration degree with a concentration in culinary arts.
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. & PITTSBURGH - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College students will be able to run both sides of the "house" in the restaurant business thanks to a new agreement between the four-year Pennsylvania college and the American Academy of Culinary Arts at Pittsburgh Technical College.

Students will spend three years at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/), a northwest Pennsylvania institution, and a year studying culinary arts at the suburban Pittsburgh Technical College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and a culinary certificate. Graduates with a bachelor's degree can earn a culinary arts, baking and pastry, or custom culinary arts certificate.

"I am very happy to announce that Thiel College and Pittsburgh Technical College have signed an articulation agreement for a joint business degree and culinary certificate program," Thiel College Professor of Business Angelo Giannini said. "PTC's culinary division has new and state-of-the-art kitchens with an outstanding culinary staff, giving our business students a wonderful culinary background to complement their business education.  We, at Thiel, look forward to many years working with the people at the Pittsburgh Technical College."

The agreement takes effect immediately.

"The affiliation with Thiel College gives Pittsburgh Technical College graduates broader choice when it comes to continuing their education," Pittsburgh Technical College executive vice president George Pry said. "Our graduates now have access to a wider selection of bachelor's degree programs, beyond those we offer."

About Pittsburgh Technical College

Offering career-focused educations since 1946, Pittsburgh Technical College is located on a 180-acre campus west of Pittsburgh, which is home to its American Academy of Culinary Arts. In addition to culinary arts and baking and pastry programs, the college (www.ptcollege.edu) offers more than 30 educational offerings on the bachelor's degree, associate degree and certificate levels. PTC is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

About Thiel College

Thiel College is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

