Thiel College to offer joint business and culinary degree program with Pittsburgh Technical College
Thiel College has signed a business and culinary program agreement with Pittsburgh Technical College that offers students a four-year business administration degree with a concentration in culinary arts.
Students will spend three years at Thiel College
"I am very happy to announce that Thiel College and Pittsburgh Technical College have signed an articulation agreement for a joint business degree and culinary certificate program," Thiel College Professor of Business Angelo Giannini said.
The agreement takes effect immediately.
"The affiliation with Thiel College gives Pittsburgh Technical College graduates broader choice when it comes to continuing their education," Pittsburgh Technical College executive vice president George Pry said. "Our graduates now have access to a wider selection of bachelor's degree programs, beyond those we offer."
Offering career-focused educations since 1946, Pittsburgh Technical College is located on a 180-acre campus west of Pittsburgh, which is home to its American Academy of Culinary Arts. In addition to culinary arts and baking and pastry programs, the college
Thiel College is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements
