COA/HOA Board Member Certification Course Scheduled for March 24th in Palm Coast
PSMI, a Vesta company, is offering a COA/HOA Board Member Certification Course on March 24th.
The event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast on Friday, March 24th, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., and the program will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be attorney Edward Ronsman from Jackson Law Group in St. Augustine. Topics for discussion will include Association Operations, Records Management, Financial Reporting, Elections and Dispute Resolution.
"As a property management company, we work very closely with a wide range of COA and HOA boards and through our experience, there is a great deal to learn in order to be an effective, proficient board member in housing developments of all sizes," said Lea Stokes, Vice President of PMSI. "We hope, through this certification course, individuals will be able to delve into the complicated world of HOA and COA management and come out better board members," she added.
A light breakfast will be provided by Flagler Clean. Seating is limited and guests are asked to RSVP by March 20th to 386-439-0134.
PMSI is located at 411 South Central in Flagler Beach. The company can be reached by phone at 386-439-0134, or online at http://www.preferredmanagementservices.net or https://www.facebook.com/
About Preferred Management Services
Lea Stokes launched Preferred Management Services in 1995 and joined Vesta Property Services on August 1, 2016. The company provides community association and commercial management services. They offer home monitoring and maintenance services, and professional maintenance for all types of minor repairs, home projects and property preservation. Some of the maintenance services available are commercial and residential pool maintenance, janitorial services, lawn maintenance and property preservation.
Preferred Management's portfolio includes over 6,000 residential units and five commercial parks. Lea is a licensed Community Association Manager, a licensed Real Estate Salesperson and a Certified Property Manager candidate through the Institute of Real Estate Management.
Contact
Preferred Management Services
***@preferredmanagementservices.net
