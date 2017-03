Equitable Employment Practices in Maryland

Media Contact

-- Delegate Karen Lewis Young has introduced two bills this session to help improve the equity of women in the workforce. HB 398 – Equal Pay – Job Announcement and Salary History Information Disclosures will prohibit certain discriminatory practices and will increase transparency during the job interview process and HB 919 – Nondiscrimination Clauses and State Policy Prohibiting Discrimination will work to encourage best practices in board composition for companies with state procurement contracts. Both bills have been endorsed by Maryland Legislative Agenda for Women (MLAW). The House of Delegates' Leadership has prioritized HB 398 by including it in their Leadership package. The House will hold hearing on both bills next week.Hearing: Economic Matters Committee – Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 1:00pmThis bill will introduce legislation that prohibits discriminatory practices and increases transparency such as: not asking past salary history and employers over a certain size must disclose a salary range for the position when requested by applicant. References HB1003/SB0481, Labor and Employment- Equal Pay for Equal Work (Passed in 2016 session).Hearing: Health & Government Operations Committee – Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 1:00pmThis bill will encourage companies with state procurement contracts to extend equal opportunity legislation to the selection of board of director members.View HB 398: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/ webmga/frmMain.aspx? pid=billpa... View HB 919: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/ webmga/frmMain.aspx? pid=billpa...