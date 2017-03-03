 
News By Tag
* Corporate Board Diveristy
* Equal Pay
* Maryland General Assembly
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Annapolis
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Equitable Employment Practices in Maryland

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Corporate Board Diveristy
* Equal Pay
* Maryland General Assembly

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Annapolis - Maryland - US

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Delegate Karen Lewis Young has introduced two bills this session to help improve the equity of women in the workforce.  HB 398 – Equal Pay – Job Announcement and Salary History Information Disclosures will prohibit certain discriminatory practices and will increase transparency during the job interview process and HB 919 – Nondiscrimination Clauses and State Policy Prohibiting Discrimination will work to encourage best practices in board composition for companies with state procurement contracts.  Both bills have been endorsed by Maryland Legislative Agenda for Women (MLAW).  The House of Delegates' Leadership has prioritized HB 398 by including it in their Leadership package.  The House will hold hearing on both bills next week.

HB 398 – Equal Pay – Job Announcement and Salary History Information Disclosures

Hearing: Economic Matters Committee – Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 1:00pm

This bill will introduce legislation that prohibits discriminatory practices and increases transparency such as: not asking past salary history and employers over a certain size must disclose a salary range for the position when requested by applicant.  References HB1003/SB0481, Labor and Employment- Equal Pay for Equal Work (Passed in 2016 session).

HB 919 – Nondiscrimination Clauses and State Policy Prohibit Discrimination

Hearing: Health & Government Operations Committee – Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 1:00pm

This bill will encourage companies with state procurement contracts to extend equal opportunity legislation to the selection of board of director members.

View HB 398: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/webmga/frmMain.aspx?pid=billpa...

View HB 919: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/webmga/frmMain.aspx?pid=billpa...

Media Contact
Manley Paul Calhoun III
Legislative Director
4109294206
mcalhoun@house.state.md.us
End
Source:Delegate Karen Lewis Young
Email:***@house.state.md.us Email Verified
Tags:Corporate Board Diveristy, Equal Pay, Maryland General Assembly
Industry:Government
Location:Annapolis - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Office of Delegate Karen Lewis Young News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share