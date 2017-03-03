News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Equitable Employment Practices in Maryland
HB 398 – Equal Pay – Job Announcement and Salary History Information Disclosures
Hearing: Economic Matters Committee – Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 1:00pm
This bill will introduce legislation that prohibits discriminatory practices and increases transparency such as: not asking past salary history and employers over a certain size must disclose a salary range for the position when requested by applicant. References HB1003/SB0481, Labor and Employment- Equal Pay for Equal Work (Passed in 2016 session).
HB 919 – Nondiscrimination Clauses and State Policy Prohibit Discrimination
Hearing: Health & Government Operations Committee – Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 1:00pm
This bill will encourage companies with state procurement contracts to extend equal opportunity legislation to the selection of board of director members.
View HB 398: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/
View HB 919: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/
Media Contact
Manley Paul Calhoun III
Legislative Director
4109294206
mcalhoun@house.state.md.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse