Shawn Cunningham Awarded GLVAR's Young Professional Network 40 Under 40

-- Shawn Cunningham with Cunningham Group at RE/MAX Advantage was recently awarded Young Professionals Network's "40 Under 40" for local REALTORS® in the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GVLAR).The awards program was created to acknowledge the top 40 local REALTORS® under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in their careers and service to their community and to the real estate industry. Honorees were chosen by a selection committee of GLVAR members and will be recognized at an event April 27 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. They will also be recognized in various ways by GLVAR, including being featured in GLVAR's monthly Southern Nevada REALTORS® publication."It's an honor to be named to such a prestigious group," said Cunningham. "The quality of this group is a great testament to how strong our up and coming REALTORS® in our community. "Shawn is not only active in the Las Vegas REALTOR® community as one of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GVLAR) Board of Directors (2017-2018), but he is also involved with Nevada Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) as the State Chair for 2017 and was elected to the National Council of Residential Specialist (CRS) Board of Directors (2017-2019).Cunningham Group is based at RE/MAX Advantage, and serves clients in the entire Las Vegas Valley. Founded in 2010 by brothers Shawn Cunningham and Kyle Cunningham, CGroup specializes with first time homebuyer programs, and also manages over 250 residential properties for investor clientele. CGroup is regularly ranked among the Top 10 RE/MAX teams in the state of Nevada.GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 11,500 local members with education, training and political representation. GLVAR, the local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, is a professional trade organization for REALTORS® in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.lasvegasrealtor.com.YPN of Las Vegas is an organization of young, career-minded, real estate professionals who focus on the importance of education, technology, community service and building relationships through networking. Central to the mission of YPN of Las Vegas is the goal of creating programs to encourage, foster and promote young GLVAR members to excel in their careers and encourage the pursuit of leadership roles at the local, state and national levels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/YPNLasVegas.