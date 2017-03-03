Accent Lighting: Highlight the Artwork to make it look like a Million Bucks

When you want your artwork to be a conversation piece among your guests, you need to make sure that it looks like a million bucks. Hire a licensed electrician & discuss accent lighting. He will help you in highlighting the artwork beautifully.

Beautiful artwork not only rejuvenates your soul, but it is also a perfect way to invigorate your home. A gorgeous painting or a beautiful statue can lend sophistication and class to a room. But, spending a fortune on the artwork is not enough. You have to ensure that it looks like a million bucks as well. And, how do you do it? The answer lies in accent lighting.As a homeowner, you have to make a decision. Do you want to highlight the statue or focus on each and every aspect of the room? If you want to focus on the artwork, you can consider accent lighting. It is ideal for focusing light on a particular painting or a statue. Learn a few tips related to accent lighting and make the most of your artwork:If you want to display a painting, remember that the glass frame of the painting can cause reflection and glare problems. So, do not forget to buy a non-reflective glass. Also, ask the electrician to ensure apt placement of lighting.Before you buy a glass frame, you must know whether you want to highlight the painting with attached picture light. If you do not want track light or mantel light for the artwork, you will have to buy a sturdy frame that supports the picture light easily.Usually, electricians install recessed lighting below the statue for highlighting it. But, when it comes to accentuating a statue, your options are endless. You can install a light source above the statue. Alternatively, you can fit a light source on the sides to create a shadow effect.You can choose track lighting for a painting because it offers you great flexibility. You can customize the lighting sources according to the artwork and make it shine. Whenever you install lighting for illuminating the artwork, remember that it should be at least three times brighter than the other parts of the room. It will help you to emphasize the artwork and make it the focal point of the room.Lighting has a negative effect on your artwork. If the lighting source generates a lot of heat, it can end up damaging the painting. Heat can ruin oil paintings. So, it is better to place the light source away from the artwork. You can choose LED lights because they do not emit heat or UV rays that ruin your precious paintings. If you want to use halogen lights because of its high illuminating power, make sure that the electrician places a UV filter above it.Choosing the right artwork that reflects your personality needs research. And, choosing the right lighting for the artwork requires expertise. Hire a licensed electrician with adequate experience of highlighting artwork. He will be your best guide in making it look like million bucks.