News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Product Placement: Vatika Shampoo New Ingredient Range
These natural-based formulations provide distinct and unparalleled hair care benefits
These natural-based formulations provide distinct and unparalleled hair care benefits. The Egg Shampoo and Conditioner helps revitalize thin, limp and dull hair and leads to rich tresses through the protein-rich formulation covering the strands. Henna Shampoo and Conditioner is especially formulated for dry and rough hair providing hair strands with life and make hair soft and silky; Black Olive Shampoo and Conditioner is designed to strengthen weak tresses and provide dull hair with strength and finally, Olive Shampoo and Conditioner harnesses the wonderful properties of olives to repair brittle hair by locking in the hair's natural oils and further moisturizing it.
Vatika Shampoos and Conditioners are available in most leading pharmacies and retail stores nationwide.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse