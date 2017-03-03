Instructor-Led Live Online Python Training by Corporate Experienced Trainer

Hub4tech – live online certification based training and assessment platform

-- Hub4Tech provides instructor-led live online Python training course, for students and working professionals who want to learn the basics of Python language. The program offers an in-depth knowledge of Functions, Collections, REs, Exception Handling, Socket Programming and OOP Basics.As well providing a detailed idea about the language, the course also explains object-oriented as well as functional programming techniques, error handling, packaging system and network programming. The program also discusses many of the Python extensions (libraries) as well as the best practices.Module 1. Getting StartedModule 2. Conditional, Looping and Control StatementsModule 3. String ManipulationModule 4. ListsModule 5. TupleModule 6. DictionariesModule 7. FunctionsModule 8. ModulesModule 9. Input-Output, Working with FilesModule 10. Exception Handling• Understand the core concepts of Python programming language• Learn the concepts of Sequences and different File operations• Work with functions• Handle errors• Utilize modules in Python