 
News By Tag
* Python Online Training
* Python
* Python Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Babylon
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Instructor-Led Live Online Python Training by Corporate Experienced Trainer

Hub4tech – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
BABYLON, N.Y. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Hub4Tech provides instructor-led live online Python training course, for students and working professionals who want to learn the basics of Python language. The program offers an in-depth knowledge of Functions, Collections, REs, Exception Handling, Socket Programming and OOP Basics.

As well providing a detailed idea about the language, the course also explains object-oriented as well as functional programming techniques, error handling, packaging system and network programming. The program also discusses many of the Python extensions (libraries) as well as the best practices.

Python Course Curriculum

Module 1. Getting Started

Module 2. Conditional, Looping and Control Statements

Module 3. String Manipulation

Module 4. Lists

Module 5. Tuple

Module 6. Dictionaries

Module 7. Functions

Module 8. Modules

Module 9. Input-Output, Working with Files

Module 10. Exception Handling

After completing this course you will be able to -

• Understand the core concepts of Python programming language
• Learn the concepts of Sequences and different File operations
• Work with functions
• Handle errors
• Utilize modules in Python

For Python Online Training - http://www.hub4tech.com/programming-courses/python-training

Contact
Hub4Tech
+91-9069139140
seo@hub4tech.com
End
Source:Hub4Tech
Email:***@hub4tech.com Email Verified
Tags:Python Online Training, Python, Python Training
Industry:Technology
Location:Babylon - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share