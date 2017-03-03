News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Avi Sharabi, Attorney, Blaney McMurtry to Speak at the Knowledge Group'sWebcast
Avi Sharabi, Attorney, Blaney McMurtry to Speak at the Knowledge Group's The 2017 Highlights in Cyber Insurance Explored! LIVE Webcast
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Avi Sharabi
Avi is a lawyer practising litigation and risk management. Passionate about privacy, technology and cyber security, he is a Member-at-Large of the Privacy Executive of the Ontario Bar Association. He has a wealth of experience advising companies on, and representing parties in, matters involving technology liability, media liability, privacy, and cyber security / cyber insurance
AboutBlaney McMurtry
Based in the heart of Toronto's financial district, Blaney McMurtry is one of Canada's premier law firms. Recognized and ranked as leaders in their field, they focus on providing their clients with top level expertise and service in litigation & advocacy, real estate and business law. It is in their DNA to deliver efficient, practical legal services to support their clients' businesses in a proactive way and to make their problems go away.
Event Synopsis:
The rise of business digitization and online commerce has opened the gateways to cyberattacks. Nowadays, usage of firewall and installation of antivirus software on endpoints are no longer sufficient. Many business owners have started to realize that being hacked is an inevitability. The extent of financial damage a cyberattack can cause has led many companies towards cyber insurance to be able to protect themselves financially.
Businesses should be well-informed about their security risks, the variety of policies available in the market and the coverage they need to benefit greatly from cyber insurance. They must ensure that they get a policy that fits with their organizations.
In this LIVE Webcast, a remarkable panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the Cyber Insurance landscape. They will also share their insights on how to maximize opportunities in cyber insurance while dodging potential pitfalls.
Key topics include:
§ Cyber Insurance Policy Trends
§ Cyber Insurance – The Next Requirement?
§ Risks and Pitfalls
§ Opportunities and Challenges for Insurers and Reinsurers
§ Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse