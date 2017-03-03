News By Tag
Roof Grip Access Walkways In Springs
Roof Grip has reciently completed the installation of roof access walkways at the Eco Crane Mall in Springs.
The 600mm wide walkways were selected because of their suitability for the application. The 600mm wide walkway is the ideal width of walkway access. The elevated bracket system, that is approved by the roof sheet manufacturer, Global Roofing Systems, ensures there will be no damage to the roof sheets when the roof area is accessed for maintenance and cleaning of plant and equipment. The system design ensures it complies with the requirements of the national building regulations for maintenance walkways.
The walkway is manufactured from light weight aluminium so as to ensure a minimum imposed load on the roof structure and it is corrosion resistant with a design life span in excess of 25 years. These attributes make ROOF GRIP ideal for these types of applications. ROOF GRIP ACCESS WALKWAYS offer a complete integrated walkway system that works, for roof top access.
For more information please visit our website at www.roofgrip.co.za or call us at 033 386 9291
