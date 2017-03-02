News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Female-Hosted Travel Show Pushes Boundaries
"Outsider" is a perfect t for adventure lovers, but Carmella would love for the show to invigorate women
to reach further than they ever thought possible. "I want to motivate women to get out and stay active," says Carmella. "Many women struggle, both mentally and physically, because of their outlook on life. I want 'Out- sider' to show women that they can think dierently and change their lives in a heartbeat. Every episode says, 'Don't be afraid to step completely out of your comfort zone.' We can travel the world, try new foods, meet in- sanely awesome people. e world isn't a scary place once we have the condence to explore it. We can push ourselves to y further than we've ever dreamed."
Working alongside her experienced crew, Carmella helms a camera for each episode. "You really don't see too many female cinematographers out there," she admits. "Cameras are my rst love. I've only taken one pho- tography class in high school (and got a failing grade!) but I got hooked on shooting and continued to teach myself through trial and error. I constantly study lenses and equipment to improve my skills in composition, quick set-ups, using gimbals and ying drones. My crew and I are constantly moving and climbing moun- tains, so our equipment needs to be small and lightweight — when you're on a trail 20 miles from civilization, the last thing you need is a bulky camera weighing you down."
Before launching "Outsider," Carmella was an editor and journalist for P3 Update, an online digital magazine for the latest advancements in digital technology and extreme cinematography. While interviewing some of the biggest cinematographers in the industry, Carmella became motivated to shoot her own project. "I always thought my rst shoot would be a short or feature lm, but what I love about doing a series, specically a travel series, is that it's constantly evolving. We'll shoot something dierent every day, and I love the vari-
ety. We're currently spotlighting Los Angeles and just shot the massive food-truck event 'Smourgesburg' in Downtown Los Angeles and 13 Harley Davidson bikers riding up the PCH. e variety is exciting."
In 2017, "Outsider" will take viewers across the U.S.A. to visit Utah, Hawaii and California before jetting
to New Zealand, Barcelona and Costa Rica. Each locale will showcase Carmella and her crew as they climb mountains and roam far and wide in search of adventure, interesting people and tasty bites at local eateries.
Stay updated online:
Outsider Website: http://www.outsidertheshow.com
Outsider Ocial Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
For an interview with Dyana Carmella contact: Tyler ompson
Tyler@outsidertheshow.com
(805) 294-3611
ABOUT "OUTSIDER"
"Outsider" is an energetic, online adventure series created to inspire and empower people to get outdoors, explore the world and better their quality of life. Host Dyana Carmella takes viewers around the globe to showcase exciting Outdoor Adventures, International Food and the Inuential People making a dierence to better mankind and the planet.
http://www.outsidertheshow.com
ABOUT DYANA CARMELLA
Raised in Southern California, "Outsider" Host Dyana Carmella became an adventure seeker at a young age and appreciated the outdoors while on extended camping trips with her parents and two brothers in Califor- nia, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Hawaii and New Mexico. A sports-loving tomboy, Carmella later received a full athletic scholarship to San Jose State University in Northern California. She soon discovered an anity for photography and began lming her travels around the U.S. while competing in volleyball matches.
With a degree in Psychology, Broadcast Journalism and Film & Television under her belt, Carmella worked as an editor and journalist for P3 Update, an online lm/TV production magazine for international on-location shoots. She traveled extensively to write stories, shoot videos and interview industry-leading lmmakers in Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, London, Hong Kong, the Caribbean and across the U.S. Carmella later launched a photography company (www.dyanacarmella.com)
Contact
Tyler Thompson - Executive Producer
***@outsidertheshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse