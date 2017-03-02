 
News By Tag
* Travel
* Youtube
* Adventure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

New Female-Hosted Travel Show Pushes Boundaries

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Travel
* Youtube
* Adventure

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Websites

LOS ANGELES - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Adventurist/Journalist Dyana Carmella is pushing boundaries of adventure reporting with her new online travel show "Outsider." Hosted and shot by Carmella, "Outsider" aims to inspire viewers to explore the outdoors and better their quality of life. Each episode focuses on an adventure (such as hiking, camping, international travel and outdoor sports), exotic food (street food and hole-in-the-wall wonders) and the inuential people that make a dierence in our world.

"Outsider" is a perfect t for adventure lovers, but Carmella would love for the show to invigorate women
to reach further than they ever thought possible. "I want to motivate women to get out and stay active," says Carmella. "Many women struggle, both mentally and physically, because of their outlook on life. I want 'Out- sider' to show women that they can think dierently and change their lives in a heartbeat. Every episode says, 'Don't be afraid to step completely out of your comfort zone.' We can travel the world, try new foods, meet in- sanely awesome people. e world isn't a scary place once we have the condence to explore it. We can push ourselves to y further than we've ever dreamed."

Working alongside her experienced crew, Carmella helms a camera for each episode. "You really don't see too many female cinematographers out there," she admits. "Cameras are my rst love. I've only taken one pho- tography class in high school (and got a failing grade!) but I got hooked on shooting and continued to teach myself through trial and error. I constantly study lenses and equipment to improve my skills in composition, quick set-ups, using gimbals and ying drones. My crew and I are constantly moving and climbing moun- tains, so our equipment needs to be small and lightweight — when you're on a trail 20 miles from civilization, the last thing you need is a bulky camera weighing you down."

Before launching "Outsider," Carmella was an editor and journalist for P3 Update, an online digital magazine for the latest advancements in digital technology and extreme cinematography. While interviewing some of the biggest cinematographers in the industry, Carmella became motivated to shoot her own project. "I always thought my rst shoot would be a short or feature lm, but what I love about doing a series, specically a travel series, is that it's constantly evolving. We'll shoot something dierent every day, and I love the vari-

ety. We're currently spotlighting Los Angeles and just shot the massive food-truck event 'Smourgesburg' in Downtown Los Angeles and 13 Harley Davidson bikers riding up the PCH. e variety is exciting."

In 2017, "Outsider" will take viewers across the U.S.A. to visit Utah, Hawaii and California before jetting
to New Zealand, Barcelona and Costa Rica. Each locale will showcase Carmella and her crew as they climb mountains and roam far and wide in search of adventure, interesting people and tasty bites at local eateries.

Stay updated online:
Outsider Website: http://www.outsidertheshow.com
Outsider Ocial Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kh3Akwgm9o



For an interview with Dyana Carmella contact: Tyler ompson
Tyler@outsidertheshow.com
(805) 294-3611

ABOUT "OUTSIDER"

"Outsider" is an energetic, online adventure series created to inspire and empower people to get outdoors, explore the world and better their quality of life. Host Dyana Carmella takes viewers around the globe to showcase exciting Outdoor Adventures, International Food and the Inuential People making a dierence to better mankind and the planet.

http://www.outsidertheshow.com

ABOUT DYANA CARMELLA

Raised in Southern California, "Outsider" Host Dyana Carmella became an adventure seeker at a young age and appreciated the outdoors while on extended camping trips with her parents and two brothers in Califor- nia, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Hawaii and New Mexico. A sports-loving tomboy, Carmella later received a full athletic scholarship to San Jose State University in Northern California. She soon discovered an anity for photography and began lming her travels around the U.S. while competing in volleyball matches.

With a degree in Psychology, Broadcast Journalism and Film & Television under her belt, Carmella worked as an editor and journalist for P3 Update, an online lm/TV production magazine for international on-location shoots. She traveled extensively to write stories, shoot videos and interview industry-leading lmmakers in Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, London, Hong Kong, the Caribbean and across the U.S. Carmella later launched a photography company (www.dyanacarmella.com) before her love of adventure led her to create "Outsider" as a way of inspiring others to travel and enjoy the world. With Los Angeles as her home base, Carmella maintains her passion for adventure, travel, culture and new ways of living around the globe.

Contact
Tyler Thompson - Executive Producer
***@outsidertheshow.com
End
Source:
Email:***@outsidertheshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel, Youtube, Adventure
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share