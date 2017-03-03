News By Tag
Ascensus Appoints Thomas Brennan as Vice President of Channel Management
Seasoned financial services professional will create awareness, drive growth, and provide consulting and management to broker-dealer channels
In this role, Mr. Brennan will use his knowledge and expertise of broker-dealer channels to guide product messaging and expansion in key broker-dealer channels. He will also act as a resource to Ascensus' sales team and drive product strategies that can assist advisors looking to build their retirement plan practices through innovative solutions. He brings almost twenty-five years of financial services industry experience and a broad-based background in service, operations, marketing, product development, and sales.
Prior to joining Ascensus, Mr. Brennan spent seven years at Transamerica Retirement Solutions where he served as a regional vice president within emerging markets and vice president & national sales director for special markets. His experience also includes positions at Lincoln Financial Group, Citigroup, Merrill Lynch, and Vanguard. Mr. Brennan earned his B.A. in Political Science from Saint Joseph's University.
"Thomas brings extensive experience in key aspects of our industry that will allow him to immediately work with our partners—and across Ascensus—to create and execute on initiatives that are important to advisors and their clients," says Kathleen Connelly, Ascensus' executive vice president of client experience and relationship management. "Our goal is to deliver tailored products and service our broker-dealer channels to facilitate the success of their advisors—our own success is measured by theirs."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit http://www.ascensus.com.
