News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Meridian IT Canada Open for Business
Meridian Group International to offer IT Solutions, Services and Equipment Leasing in Canada
Deerfield, IL USA – March 8, 2017 – Meridian Group International Inc. today announced the opening of Meridian IT Canada inToronto combining technology solutions and services with equipment leasing.
The Canadian market presents the opportunity for Meridian Group International to build strong client relationships and grow a local team. Ian Pye, Chairman of Meridian Group, said, "With an established office in Toronto, we can better serve international clients in Canada while growing a new base of local customers." Meridian's proven financing capabilities in Canada with current customers provides the foundation for continued growth across multiple asset categories, new or refurbished. Meridian IT Canada will offer a broad portfolio of IT solutions with leading vendors, global support, and managed services.
Meridian appointed John Keast as the Country Manager for the Canadian operation. With over 25 years of experience in the business, John's focus is on full-service solutions including Meridian's extensive array of managed services and global support. He has established relationships with leading technology vendors to facilitate international cross-sell deals and promote niche solutions to the local market.
A Canadian-based equipment leasing and IT solutions company is a natural progression to support the region's international competitiveness and strength in multiple business sectors. Toronto is Canada's finance and business capital, generating $286B annually and representing approximately 20 percent of Canada's GDP, according to Invest Toronto. The new office location is 130 King Street West, Suite 1800, Toronto, ON MXS 1E3.
For more information on Meridian IT Canada, visit http://www.meridianitcanada.com
About Meridian IT Canada
Meridian IT Canada located in Toronto is part of Meridian Group International, providing equipment leasing, technology, and global support services. Vendor-neutral, customer-driven, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Learn more at http://www.meridianitcanada.com
About Meridian Group International
Meridian Group International is a highly regarded independent organization known for expertise in leasing healthcare, industrial and IT equipment, and as a top provider of technology solutions and global support services. Vendor-neutral, customer-driven, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Offering local touch with global reach and operating since 1979 with over 700 employees in locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia. Discover more at http://www.onlinemeridian.com
###
Group Contact:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President Communications
Meridian Group International, USA
1.847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@
Company Contact:
John Keast
Country Manager
Meridian IT Canada
1.416.662.5181
jkeast@meridianitcanada.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse