 
News By Tag
* Meridian IT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Deerfield
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Meridian IT Canada Open for Business

 
 
A Meridian Group International company
A Meridian Group International company
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Meridian IT

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Deerfield - Illinois - US

DEERFIELD, Ill. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Meridian IT Canada Open for Business

Meridian Group International to offer IT Solutions, Services and Equipment Leasing in Canada

Deerfield, IL USA – March 8, 2017 – Meridian Group International Inc. today announced the opening of Meridian IT Canada inToronto combining technology solutions and services with equipment leasing.

The Canadian market presents the opportunity for Meridian Group International to build strong client relationships and grow a local team. Ian Pye, Chairman of Meridian Group, said, "With an established office in Toronto, we can better serve international clients in Canada while growing a new base of local customers." Meridian's proven financing capabilities in Canada with current customers provides the foundation for continued growth across multiple asset categories, new or refurbished. Meridian IT Canada will offer a broad portfolio of IT solutions with leading vendors, global support, and managed services.

Meridian appointed John Keast as the Country Manager for the Canadian operation. With over 25 years of experience in the business, John's focus is on full-service solutions including Meridian's extensive array of managed services and global support. He has established relationships with leading technology vendors to facilitate international cross-sell deals and promote niche solutions to the local market.

A Canadian-based equipment leasing and IT solutions company is a natural progression to support the region's international competitiveness and strength in multiple business sectors. Toronto is Canada's finance and business capital, generating $286B annually and representing approximately 20 percent of Canada's GDP, according to Invest Toronto. The new office location is 130 King Street West, Suite 1800, Toronto, ON MXS 1E3.

For more information on Meridian IT Canada, visit http://www.meridianitcanada.com

About Meridian IT Canada

Meridian IT Canada located in Toronto is part of Meridian Group International, providing equipment leasing, technology, and global support services. Vendor-neutral, customer-driven, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Learn more at http://www.meridianitcanada.com

About Meridian Group International

Meridian Group International is a highly regarded independent organization known for expertise in leasing healthcare, industrial and IT equipment, and as a top provider of technology solutions and global support services. Vendor-neutral, customer-driven, and results focused, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Offering local touch with global reach and operating since 1979 with over 700 employees in locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia. Discover more at http://www.onlinemeridian.com

         ###

Group Contact:
Fran Blumenfeld
Vice President Communications
Meridian Group International, USA
1.847.964.2772
fblumenfeld@onlinemeridian.com

Company Contact:
John Keast
Country Manager
Meridian IT Canada
1.416.662.5181
jkeast@meridianitcanada.com
End
Source:
Email:***@onlinemeridian.com Email Verified
Tags:Meridian IT
Industry:Technology
Location:Deerfield - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meridian Group International News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share