Easton Art Galleries and Luxury Performance Automotive Group team up for Art for Autism Event

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Easton Art Galleries(www.eastonartgalleries.com) and Luxury Performance Automotive Group (www.lpautogroup.com) have a luxury walk-thru charity event "Art for Autism" benefitting Dan Marino Foundation and Surfers for Autism, on Saturday, April 8th 2017 6-10pm, 1800 N. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, Florida 33483.

"As a virtual art gallery, having events is a crucial component to the success of my artists and growth of Easton Art Galleries.  "Art for Autism" event gives the public a chance to meet the artists and see the artwork in person," said Petrina Easton, Founder, Easton Art Galleries.

Easton Art Gallerieswas created to support fine art and the growing generation of artist and art collectors, merging together the latest in Virtual Reality Technology.  This gives the artists the ability to be their own curator in a user friendly platform of selling art.

"The partnership with Luxury Performance Automotive Group (www.lpautogroup.com), a new hi-end car dealership in Delray and host for the Art for Autism location is convenient and with their large open showroom, a great spot to have an art show and show off their luxury auto collections for sale," Easton added.

"As a new South Florida Showroom venue, I'm proud to launch with Art for Autism in conjunction with Easton Art Galleries," said Rod Rifai, President, Luxury Performance Automotive Group. "We are very happy to celebrate our grand opening alongside a great cause, especially knowing that 100% of the Art Auction will go directly to the charities," added Rifai.

The upcoming event will have a great line up of artists and talent including Special Guest Appearances by artist William DeBilzan and his collection of art inspired fashion with the famous Mario Hernandez, DJ by Ryan Luke of Major Links and Singer, Composer and Violinist Biana Pinchuk to give her starring dedicated Operatic performance.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to meet Bolivian born artist who specializes in action painting, David Banegas, as well as Salvatore Principe, William DeBlizan, William Braemer, Rolando Chang Barrero, Juan Luis Perez, Dr. Daniel Man, Doris White, Kevin Dodge, Magoz, Ralph Papa and Petrina Easton.

The event is open to the public with ticket purchase of $20 presale at bit.ly/art4autism and $25 at the door.
