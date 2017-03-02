News By Tag
JANSY wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2017 for Product Design
Huntington Beach, March, 4th 2017 – Jansy, a global design company known for its unique focus on Practical CreativityTM has won this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, a world-renowned prize for design excellence. Jansy won the award in the Product category for its work on behalf of Craft A Brew's, The Catalyst.
Out of the 5,500 entries submitted from 59 countries, The Catalyst emerged on top, winning praise from the 58-member jury, comprised of independent design experts from all over the world, and receiving the seal of quality for its revolutionary redesign of the home brewing process
Dating back to 1953, the iF Design Awards is organized by Germany's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH. This prestigious award is one of the world's top three design awards, along with the Red Dot Design Award and the IDEA.
Adam Brown, Sales Director, commented, "This prestigious award is a testament to Jansy's excellent global team who were responsible for designing and producing this product. The client's vision and enthusiasm for the product was the driving force behind the creation of the Catalyst, and it was a privilege to be chosen as their partner. As a craft beer enthusiast, this project remains one of the most enjoyable opportunities I've had the pleasure of being involved in. "
The iF Design Awards night is scheduled to take place on March 10th, 2017 at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany. Jansy's award winning work will also be exhibited in the city center of Hamburg.
More information about The Catalyst can be found in the "Design Excellence" section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE (http://ifworlddesignguide.com/
About Jansy
Jansy (http://www.jansypkg.com/
PRACTICAL CREATIVITY™ is what separates Jansy from design boutiques that lack engineering know-how and manufacturing firms that lack creativity. Jansy designs it, engineers it, tests it, and produces it.
About the iF DESIGN AWARD
For over 60 years the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines:
