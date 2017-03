JANSY wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2017 for Product Design

iF AWARD

--– Jansy, a global design company known for its unique focus on Practical Creativityhas won this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, a world-renowned prize for design excellence. Jansy won the award in the Product category for its work on behalf of Craft A Brew's, The Catalyst.Out of the 5,500 entries submitted from 59 countries, The Catalyst emerged on top, winning praise from the 58-member jury, comprised of independent design experts from all over the world, and receiving the seal of quality for its revolutionary redesign of the home brewing processDating back to 1953, the iF Design Awards is organized by Germany's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH. This prestigious award is one of the world's top three design awards, along with the Red Dot Design Award and the IDEA.Adam Brown, Sales Director, commented, "The iF Design Awards night is scheduled to take place on March 10th, 2017 at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany. Jansy's award winning work will also be exhibited in the city center of Hamburg.More information about The Catalyst can be found in the "Design Excellence" section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE ( http://ifworlddesignguide.com/ design-excellence ).Jansy ( http://www.jansypkg.com/ ) is a leading provider of cutting-edge, efficient product and packaging solutions for branded consumer products companies across a host of end-use industries. Headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ, with additional offices in Chicago, IL and a Design Studio in Huntington Beach, CA, Jansy offers a turnkey platform that combines design and engineering services with full-scale outsourced production and fulfillment capabilities. Jansy's full service approach provides a compelling one-stop value proposition to its customers, bridging the divide between marketing and procurement and saving its customers significant time and capital resources.PRACTICAL CREATIVITY™ is what separates Jansy from design boutiques that lack engineering know-how and manufacturing firms that lack creativity. Jansy designs it, engineers it, tests it, and produces it.For over 60 years the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines:Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture, as well as Professional Concepts. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE (http://www.ifworlddesignguide.com/), in the iF Design app (http://ifworlddesignguide.com/app), and are displayed at the iF Design Exhibition Hamburg (http://ifworlddesignguide.com/exhibitions)For more information, please contact:Adam Browninfo@jansypkg.com