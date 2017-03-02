News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Physician's Plan to Host Lips, Lines and Lashes Event Across SC and NC
Physician's Plan is hosting their annual Lips, Lines and Lashes (LLL) event on March 31st at all locations. During LLL, there will be up to 20% off of all injectables, skin care and spa services.
Physician's Plan believes health is the absolute first priority and helps patients with a fresh start and plan for weight loss. In addition, they believe that part of feeling good is looking good . . . and patients deserve both! Physician's Plan has answered the call to help patients look even better by offering: Botox, Juvéderm, Latisse, Kybella, and Obagi Medical Grade Skin Care Systems and more.
Drop in any Physician's Plan location any time on March 31st to take advantage of our Lips, Lines & Lashes savings. Can't make it in? Don't worry. Call us to place your order.
*All locations participating.
Charleston: 843.769.5510
Mt. Pleasant: 843.606.3333
Summerville:
Florence: 843.629.0099
Huntersville/
Hickory: 828.485.2833
For more information, http://www.physiciansplan.com/
Contact
HHK Healthcare Marketing
Laurin Collar
***@hhkmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse