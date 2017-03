Physician's Plan to Host Lips, Lines and Lashes Event Across SC and NC

Physician's Plan is hosting their annual Lips, Lines and Lashes (LLL) event on March 31st at all locations. During LLL, there will be up to 20% off of all injectables, skin care and spa services.

Contact

HHK Healthcare Marketing

Laurin Collar

***@hhkmarketing.com HHK Healthcare MarketingLaurin Collar

End

-- Who is ready to bat an eye and pucker up? Physician's Plan, with locations in NC and SC, is hosting their annual Lips, Lines and Lashes (LLL) event on March 31st. Patients look forward to this event where they can plan to be beautiful while saving money! During LLL, there will be up to 20% off of all injectables, skin care and spa services.Physician's Plan believes health is the absolute first priority and helps patients with a fresh start and plan for weight loss. In addition, they believe that part of feeling good is looking good . . . and patients deserve both! Physician's Plan has answered the call to help patients look even better by offering: Botox, Juvéderm, Latisse, Kybella, and Obagi Medical Grade Skin Care Systems and more.Drop in any Physician's Plan location any time on March 31st to take advantage of our Lips, Lines & Lashes savings. Can't make it in? Don't worry. Call us to place your order.*All locations participating.Charleston: 843.769.5510Mt. Pleasant: 843.606.3333Summerville:843.261.1111Florence: 843.629.0099Huntersville/Charlotte: 704.987.THINHickory: 828.485.2833For more information, http://www.physiciansplan.com/ events/