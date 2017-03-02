Country(s)
TFS Timetracker by Berichthaus rebrands as 7pace Timetracker
Publishers of the most popular extension to Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services and Microsoft Team Foundation Server rebrand their business, new website available as of today.
7pace, the company that creates the software (formerly Berichthaus)
"The new brand will help us align with our future vision for new products built to meet the needs of modern development teams," explained Marc Schaeffler, CEO of 7pace. "This is really just the start."
With the rebrand, the company has officially renamed both of its core products.
7pace Timetracker for TFS is an extension for Microsoft's Team Foundation Server, the on-premises version of their application lifecycle management system.
7pace Timetracker for VSTS works with Visual Studio Team Services, the cloud-based version of the Microsoft software.
"Our aim has always been more than just building the best time tracking application for software teams," said Schaeffler. "We want to solve the problems that plague developers, distract them, and hold them back from doing their best work."
The company intends to announce new products in the future, aimed at addressing needs of professional development teams. Some of these products will be built to work within the Microsoft development environment and others will be built to work within different systems, the company shared.
7pace Timetracker for both TFS and VSTS are available now.
