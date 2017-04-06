 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Preliminary Attendee List Released for Air Mission Planning and Support 2017

Registration for the 8th annual Air Mission Planning and Support conference closes in just 4 weeks.
 
Air Mission Planning and Support 2017
Air Mission Planning and Support 2017
LONDON - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi's 8th annual Air Mission Planning and Support conference will commence in London on 5th and 6th April.

The 2017 event has already attracted a global audience of air mission experts from the military, research and industry. Nations attending include Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom, USA and many more.

A list of attendees has been released featuring the most senior and international edition yet, attending organisations include: Airbus Defence & Space, Allied Air Command, Belgian Air Component, Canadian Air Force, Czech Air Force, German Air Force, Inzpire Ltd, JETEX, Leonardo, Movement Coordination Centre Europe, NAPMA – NATO, Polish Air Force, US Air Force, Vangovion and more. The full list of attendees, including organisations, job titles and countries can be found in the download centre of http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/prlog

Air Mission Planning and Support 2017 will uncover how leading nations are delivering their most advanced air mission planning and support systems to date. Covering key subjects like the F-35 Lighting II Joint Programme, improving interoperability between partner Air Forces and maximizing joint air capabilities to improve security and control across borders.

Conference presentation highlights include:

1)      HOST NATION ADDRESS: The Challenges of Today's and Tomorrow's Air Operations

Air Marshal (Ret'd) Greg Bagwell CB CBE, Former Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force

2)      KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Improving Interoperability Between Partner Air Forces in Order to Better Operate in Any Type of Environment

Air Commodore Robert Adang, Deputy Director, European Air Group

3)      Developing and Acquiring the F-35, the Next-Generation Strike Aircraft Weapon System for the Navy, Air Force, Marines and Allied Nations

Colonel Mikel Words Huber, F-35/PEO JSF Representative and Liaison to the US Marine Corps, US Marine Corps

Sponsored by: BAE Systems (Gold Sponsor) and Glasgow Prestwick Airport, there are still exhibitor stands available. A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up can be viewed on the website.

Air Mission Planning and Support
5-6 April 2017
London, UK
http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/prlog

---- END ----

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:F-35, Air Force, Gripen, Fighter Aircraft, Fast Jet, Air Support, Command And Control, Mission Planning, Royal Air Force, Operational
Industry:Aerospace, Defense, Engineering, Event, Government
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share