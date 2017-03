Preliminary Attendee List Released for Air Mission Planning and Support 2017

Registration for the 8th annual Air Mission Planning and Support conference closes in just 4 weeks.

Air Mission Planning and Support 2017

Contact

Shannon Cargan

***@smi-online.co.uk



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12625025/1 Shannon Cargan

End

-- SMi's 8th annual Air Mission Planning and Support conference will commence in London on 5th and 6th April.The 2017 event has already attracted a global audience of air mission experts from the military, research and industry. Nations attending include Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom, USA and many more. list of attendees has been released featuring the most senior and international edition yet, attending organisations include: Airbus Defence & Space, Allied Air Command, Belgian Air Component, Canadian Air Force, Czech Air Force, German Air Force, Inzpire Ltd, JETEX, Leonardo, Movement Coordination Centre Europe, NAPMA – NATO, Polish Air Force, US Air Force, Vangovion and more.Air Mission Planning and Support 2017 will uncover how leading nations are delivering their most advanced air mission planning and support systems to date. Covering key subjects like the F-35 Lighting II Joint Programme, improving interoperability between partner Air Forces and maximizing joint air capabilities to improve security and control across borders., Former Deputy Commander Operations,, Deputy Director,, F-35/PEO JSF Representative and Liaison to the US Marine Corps,Sponsored by: BAE Systems (Gold Sponsor) and Glasgow Prestwick Airport, there are still exhibitor stands available. A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up can be viewed on the website 5-6 April 2017London, UK---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk