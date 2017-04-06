Country(s)
Industry News
Preliminary Attendee List Released for Air Mission Planning and Support 2017
Registration for the 8th annual Air Mission Planning and Support conference closes in just 4 weeks.
The 2017 event has already attracted a global audience of air mission experts from the military, research and industry. Nations attending include Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom, USA and many more.
A list of attendees has been released featuring the most senior and international edition yet, attending organisations include: Airbus Defence & Space, Allied Air Command, Belgian Air Component, Canadian Air Force, Czech Air Force, German Air Force, Inzpire Ltd, JETEX, Leonardo, Movement Coordination Centre Europe, NAPMA – NATO, Polish Air Force, US Air Force, Vangovion and more. The full list of attendees, including organisations, job titles and countries can be found in the download centre of http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/
Air Mission Planning and Support 2017 will uncover how leading nations are delivering their most advanced air mission planning and support systems to date. Covering key subjects like the F-35 Lighting II Joint Programme, improving interoperability between partner Air Forces and maximizing joint air capabilities to improve security and control across borders.
Conference presentation highlights include:
1) HOST NATION ADDRESS: The Challenges of Today's and Tomorrow's Air Operations
Air Marshal (Ret'd) Greg Bagwell CB CBE, Former Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force
2) KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Improving Interoperability Between Partner Air Forces in Order to Better Operate in Any Type of Environment
Air Commodore Robert Adang, Deputy Director, European Air Group
3) Developing and Acquiring the F-35, the Next-Generation Strike Aircraft Weapon System for the Navy, Air Force, Marines and Allied Nations
Colonel Mikel Words Huber, F-35/PEO JSF Representative and Liaison to the US Marine Corps, US Marine Corps
Sponsored by: BAE Systems (Gold Sponsor) and Glasgow Prestwick Airport, there are still exhibitor stands available. A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up can be viewed on the website.
Air Mission Planning and Support
5-6 April 2017
London, UK
http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
Shannon Cargan
***@smi-online.co.uk
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse