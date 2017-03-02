Country(s)
"Wedding Photographer" Lynda Kelly
Lynda Kelly has been working as a "Wedding Photographer" in Brighton & Hove for over 20 years, she has photographed many couples enjoying their day and finds the whole experience of being a "Wedding Photographer" exciting and fulfilling.
It should be one of the happiest days of your life, or so we are told. But If you suffer from low self esteem and lack confidence in yourself is likely that you will be getting very stressed at the thought of getting married and even more anxious about having your photograph taken by a "Wedding Photographer"
I wrote an article about why women hate having their photograph taken which was published in Good Housekeeping Magazine. The article was about my Finding Grace project, www.findinggraceportraits.co.uk which aims to empower women through telling their brave and touching stories before being photographed. This was article was seen by a 'shy bride' who had previously decided not to use a "Wedding Photographer"
My client explained that she kept the article until one day plucking up the courage to call me to arrange an appointment. It was a few weeks before her big day and I was able to photograph and capture her looking amazingly radiant, the experience banished her anxiety, leaving her with a beautiful recollection of wonderful memories that she will treasure for the rest of her life. http://www.findinggracephotography.co.uk/
My 10 top tips for shy brides:
* Invest in some to 1 to 1 coaching, this will really help if you are struggling with self-confidence. This could be with me or with a recommended coach in your area.
* Seek out an empathic photographer who understands your story, your situation and can put you at ease.
* Have a pre-wedding photo session on your own or with your partner.
* Practice deep breathing exercises, I do this in most sessions and it always helps.
* Visualise yourself looking good and feeling great. Say something nice to yourself every day when you look in the mirror.
* Share how you are feeling with your friends, it really helps to get things off your chest.
* A small amount of exercise, not only will it help you get in shape but will send positive endorphins around the body so you will feel more positive and grounded.
* Seek out natural remedies to calm nerves and anxiety, some of my favorites are Lavender and Rose or Expression
* The day before your wedding treat yourself to a relaxing massage.
* On the day when you are getting ready burn some calming and relaxing aromatherapy oils, play some of your favorite music and even sing along to it!
Remember, you are not on your own, other women will have felt the same on their wedding day too so sharing how you are feeling with friends or close family will help. Most of all ENJOY your very special day with your "Wedding Photographer"
I am an holistic coach and "Wedding Photographer"
Lynda Kelly
01273 202722 - 07976 587702
http://findinggracephotography.co.uk
Send me a message here
http://www.findinggracephotography.co.uk/
Marketing Success 4 U Ltd
***@marketingsuccess4u.co.uk
