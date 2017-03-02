 
March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

ICFAI University has announced Scholarship for MBA program at Jaipur and Dehradun Campuses

ICFAI University is offering two type of scholarship program of Management program. Scholarship is exclusive only for Jaipur and Dehradun Campuses.
 
 
JAIPUR, India - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Merit scholarship program is announced by ICFAI University for Jaipur and Dehradun campuses (http://ibsindia.org/iud-iu-jaipur-merit-scholarships/). There are two types of scholarship at both the campuses. Scholarship is for meritorious students who are aiming to make it large in field of Management. First Merit scholarship is based on past academic record and second merit scholarship is bases on semester-wise performance.

Merit scholarship based on past academic record will be provided to students on basis of percentage achieved in graduation examination. This scholarship will continue semester after semester only on maintaining the minimum of 6.0 GPA.

Merit scholarship based on semester-wise performance will be awarded to 10% students of MBA batch which is based on their semester-wise performance in addition to scholarship based on their past academic records.

While talking to spokesperson IBS Jaipur he said, "IBS Jaipur (Faculty of Management Studies), a constituent of ICFAI University, Jaipur is an institute with a difference. Its vision is based on innovative learning methodologies, constant improvement, cultivation of practical skills and unwavering commitment to academic excellence."

IBS Dehradun is recognized by UGC under section 2(f) of UGC Act.

While talking to Spokesperson of IBS Dehradun about their Management studies he said, "IBS Dehradun provides high quality, value based, career-oriented management education. It facilitate students in understanding, developing, integrating and applying both core and specialized concepts and practices."

ICFAI Business School is among leading Management College in India providing MBA/PGPM programs.

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
