ICFAI University has announced Scholarship for MBA program at Jaipur and Dehradun Campuses
ICFAI University is offering two type of scholarship program of Management program. Scholarship is exclusive only for Jaipur and Dehradun Campuses.
Merit scholarship based on past academic record will be provided to students on basis of percentage achieved in graduation examination. This scholarship will continue semester after semester only on maintaining the minimum of 6.0 GPA.
Merit scholarship based on semester-wise performance will be awarded to 10% students of MBA batch which is based on their semester-wise performance in addition to scholarship based on their past academic records.
While talking to spokesperson IBS Jaipur he said, "IBS Jaipur (Faculty of Management Studies), a constituent of ICFAI University, Jaipur is an institute with a difference. Its vision is based on innovative learning methodologies, constant improvement, cultivation of practical skills and unwavering commitment to academic excellence."
IBS Dehradun is recognized by UGC under section 2(f) of UGC Act.
While talking to Spokesperson of IBS Dehradun about their Management studies he said, "IBS Dehradun provides high quality, value based, career-oriented management education. It facilitate students in understanding, developing, integrating and applying both core and specialized concepts and practices."
ICFAI Business School is among leading Management College in India providing MBA/PGPM programs.
